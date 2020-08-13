Private Land/Public Wildlife Advisory Committee to meet August 17

Councils & Committees News

Thu Aug 13 08:08:41 MDT 2020

The Private Land/Public Wildlife (PL/PW) Advisory Committee will meet on Aug. 17 using the video conferencing platform Zoom. A time for public comment has been set for 4:15 p.m.

Council members will work on topics identified through their work planning process including possible legislative changes.

The 10-member council, appointed by the governor, is charged with reviewing FWP hunting and fishing access programs and offering recommendations to help achieve program goals and maintaining good relations between hunters and landowners.

Members of the public are invited to watch the livestream of the meeting online and participate in the public comment time. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. For more information about the PL/PW Advisory Committee, including the August meeting agenda, visit http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/hunterAccess/plpw/, or, contact Jason Kool, Hunting Access Bureau Chief, either by phone at 444-2505 or by email at jason.kool@mt.gov .