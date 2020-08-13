Homicide: 1300 Block of Missouri Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, inside of a residential building, in the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 12:46 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, inside of the hallway of a residential building, suffering from stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 40 year-old Sa’id Grey, of Northwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

