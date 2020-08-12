Labor on Site Debuts on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies
Inc. magazine revealed that Labor on Site made its debut on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing companies.
Very special thanks to the nation's leading consultant in scaling minority-owned small businesses, Dr. Rafael Marrero. He and his team of experts had helped us take our company to this level”NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Labor on Site made its debut as No. 4,051 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
— Ramon Quezada, Director of Business Development
“Getting this prize is a true demonstration to the work and value our team has accomplished in these last three years,” said Amiel Vargas, President and CEO of Labor on Site. “As our inaugural year on the Inc. 5000 list, we are more than happy and committed to continue mastering our services to fully satisfy our government and private sector client´s needs.”
“Very special thanks to the nation's leading consultant in scaling minority-owned small businesses, Dr. Rafael Marrero. He and his team of experts have helped us take our company to this level," said Ramón Quezada, Director of Business Development.
Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.
“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”
The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.
About Labor On Site
Labor On Site is a licensed and fully insured provider of temporary labor that operates from the main office in Lawrence, MA and in Miami, Florida. It provides janitorial, construction staffing, COVID-19 disinfection services, and environmental remediation personnel nationally for the U.S. Armed Forces and the private sector. For more information please visit: www.laboronsite.com/
About Rafael Marrero & Company
Rafael Marrero & Company helps other Veteran-Owned, Minority, Women, and Small Businesses break into the $500 Billion federal market. Rafael Marrero & Company is full-service provider of federal contractor registration, SBA federal certifications, SBA loans, market research, procurement readiness training, marketing, proposal writing, and GSA schedule services. The firm holds accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with an A+ Rating. Rafael Marrero & Company, the premiere business-to-government (B2G) management consulting firm is ranked as one of America’s fastest growing privately owned companies, Supplier of the Year, Top Government Services Providers, Best 50 Workplaces in America, and Inc. 500 Honorees. For more information please visit: www.rafaelmarrero.com
