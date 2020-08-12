For the 2nd Time, Bore Tech Appears on the Inc. 500, Ranking No. 265 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,689% Percent
Inc. magazine revealed that Bore Tech is No. 265 on its annual Inc. 500 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
Our 3-year revenue growth of 1,689% is part of our mission to be the leading Hispanic utilities and telecommunications construction contractor in the U.S. Federal Government and large private sector”NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Bore Tech Utilities & Maintenance is No. 265 on its annual Inc. 500 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
— Kleimer Cruz, Vice President
“Our 3-year revenue growth of 1,689% is part of our mission to be the leading Hispanic-owned utilities and telecommunications construction contractor in the U.S. Federal Government and large private sector”, said Kleimer Cruz, Vice President & Co-owner of Bore Tech.
“The success of our Cuban American family-owned business is truly due to every member of our dedicated team, a well-orchestrated supplier diversity strategy, and the professional guidance of Dr. Rafael Marrero, the nation's top expert in helping minority-owned businesses succeed as federal contractors”, said Santy Fernández, President and Co-owner.
Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.
“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”
The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.
About Bore Tech
Bore Tech Utilities & Maintenance debuted on the Inc. 500 last year climbing to No. 402 with three-year revenue growth of 1,137 percent. It provides project management, construction management and Fiber Optic Cabling (direct buried, underground and aerial cabling), antenna and line installation and maintenance, equipment installation and commissioning, and site civil clearing, demolition, work and maintenance for public utilities and government.
Organizations such as AT&T, Crown Castle, FPL Power Division, and Glotel call on Bore Tech Utilities & Maintenance Inc. for their mission critical utility underground projects because of their consistent history of on-time delivery, construction quality, and safety track record. The MBE Certified, Hispanic-owned firm builds power and communication lines and all related structures needed for the infrastructure to provide for energy and broadband needs. For more information please visit: http://www.bore-tech.net
About Rafael Marrero & Company
Rafael Marrero & Company helps other Veteran-Owned, Minority, Women, and Small Businesses break into the $500 Billion federal market. Rafael Marrero & Company is full-service provider of federal contractor registration, SBA federal certifications, SBA loans, market research, procurement readiness training, marketing, proposal writing, and GSA schedule services. The firm holds accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with an A+ Rating. Rafael Marrero & Company, the premiere business-to-government (B2G) management consulting firm is ranked as one of America’s fastest growing privately owned companies, Supplier of the Year, Top Government Services Providers, Best 50 Workplaces in America, and Inc. 500 Honorees. For more information please visit: www.rafaelmarrero.com
