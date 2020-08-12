For the 2nd Time, Bore Tech Appears on the Inc. 500, Ranking No. 265 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,689% Percent

Santy Fernandez, President Kleimer Cruz, Vice President Wendy Cabral, Director of Engineering

Inc. magazine revealed that Bore Tech is No. 265 on its annual Inc. 500 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

Our 3-year revenue growth of 1,689% is part of our mission to be the leading Hispanic utilities and telecommunications construction contractor in the U.S. Federal Government and large private sector” — Kleimer Cruz, Vice President