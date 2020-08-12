TAP AIR PORTUGAL BACK AT ALL NORTH AMERICAN GATEWAYS IN OCTOBER, WITH RETURN OF CHICAGO O’HARE, SAN FRANCISCO & NY'S JFK
TAP Offering “Book with Confidence” for New Bookings Through August; 15% Discount on Long-Haul Bookings Through August 18NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAP Air Portugal continues to resume its operations in October, with 666 flights planned on 82 routes, including returning service from Chicago O’Hare, San Francisco International, and New York’s John F Kennedy International airports. By then, TAP will be back in all 9 North American gateway cities: New York’s JFK and Newark, Boston, Miami, Washington DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto and Montreal.
Chicago and San Francisco will operate twice weekly. In September, a second daily flight from Newark to Lisbon will be added. A third New York daily flight will be added, from John F Kennedy International, in October.
TAP is offering a 15% discount on all long-haul bookings to Portugal purchased by August 18, for travel through March 31, 2021. The discount is available from all North American gateways via TAP’s website, www.flytap.com, using the promocode MULTI15. For more information, visit https://www.flytap.com/promo/give-your-home-a-break.
In addition, TAP is offering the “Book with Confidence” program for all new bookings made through August, for travel through October, This allows customers to make a change at no cost, up to 21 days in advance, although any fare differences still apply.
TAP’s global network flights schedule can be reviewed here. Routes and flights will be adjusted as circumstances require.
TAP has now returned to 86% of its European destinations. With the additional frequencies, North America travelers now can connect in less than four hours to 35 cities across Europe. In October, TAP also returns to 88% of its routes in North Africa, Cape Verde and Morocco.
Finally, TAP has implemented new health and safety procedures, guaranteeing all passengers a Clean&Safe environment throughout their journey. New alerts and information on travel restrictions and entry requirements can be found on the Airline's website.
