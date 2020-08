TAP AIR PORTUGAL BACK AT ALL NORTH AMERICAN GATEWAYS IN OCTOBER, WITH RETURN OF CHICAGO O’HARE, SAN FRANCISCO & NY'S JFK

Logo TAP operates a fleet of new Airbus neo family aircraft

TAP Offering “Book with Confidence” for New Bookings Through August; 15% Discount on Long-Haul Bookings Through August 18

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAP Air Portugal continues to resume its operations in October, with 666 flights planned on 82 routes, including returning service from Chicago O’Hare, San Francisco International, and New York’s John F Kennedy International airports. By then, TAP will be back in all 9 North American gateway cities: New York’s JFK and Newark, Boston, Miami, Washington DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto and Montreal.Chicago and San Francisco will operate twice weekly. In September, a second daily flight from Newark to Lisbon will be added. A third New York daily flight will be added, from John F Kennedy International, in October.TAP is offering a 15% discount on all long-haul bookings to Portugal purchased by August 18, for travel through March 31, 2021. The discount is available from all North American gateways via TAP’s website, www.flytap.com , using the promocode MULTI15. For more information, visit https://www.flytap.com/promo/give-your-home-a-break In addition, TAP is offering the “Book with Confidence” program for all new bookings made through August, for travel through October, This allows customers to make a change at no cost, up to 21 days in advance, although any fare differences still apply.TAP’s global network flights schedule can be reviewed here . Routes and flights will be adjusted as circumstances require.TAP has now returned to 86% of its European destinations. With the additional frequencies, North America travelers now can connect in less than four hours to 35 cities across Europe. In October, TAP also returns to 88% of its routes in North Africa, Cape Verde and Morocco.Finally, TAP has implemented new health and safety procedures, guaranteeing all passengers a Clean&Safe environment throughout their journey. New alerts and information on travel restrictions and entry requirements can be found on the Airline's website.###