CloudChomp Continues to Extend Unique Capabilities that Speed Transition to Amazon AWS
CloudChomp announces latest release for CC Analyzer including Enhanced Storage Rightsizing Capabilities and Support for VMware Cloud™ on AWS i3en metal instance
CloudChomp will also make recommendations based on used disk space providing potential for additional cost savings when migrating to AWS.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudChomp, Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery tools and Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces their latest release for CC Analyzer which includes Enhanced Storage Rightsizing Capabilities and Support for VMware Cloud™ on AWS i3en metal instance. CloudChomp’s CC Analyzer collects and analyzes the on-premise environment and recommends the right-sized AWS solution based on compute and storage utilization. The new release includes enhanced AWS EC2 instance and storage rightsizing by identifying the amount of used disk space, in addition to allocated or total disk space, and also adds support for VMware Cloud on AWS i3en metal instance.
— Heather Sullivan
CloudChomp 3.12 provides the following new features:
• Enhanced Compute and Storage Rightsizing based on Used Disk Space
• Support for VMware Cloud on AWS i3en metal instances
• User customizable AWS EC2 Instance Type suggestions
• AWS EC2 SQL Server License Included Instance pricing
• Enhanced Analytics Layout
“CloudChomp assists customers by analyzing the on-premise environment to identify virtual machines that have been overprovisioned in compute or storage capacity and then provides them with right-sized recommendations that reduce cloud spend on AWS,” says Heather Sullivan, CloudChomp, Product Manager. She continued, “With the new release, in addition to looking at virtual machine allocated disk space, CloudChomp will make recommendations based on used disk space providing potential for additional cost savings when migrating to AWS.“
CC Analyzer is a collaborative, dynamic data warehouse and planning tool for re-hosting, re-platforming and re-architecting on premises assets to run on AWS. It helps customers identify and mitigate financial risk while helping customers create their unique roadmap to AWS. It is an agent-less tool that provides detailed 1ClickTCO™ and expert-level AWS pricing estimate based on infrastructure and performance statistics, in-app license manager for Microsoft SQL Server and Windows licenses to assist with license migration planning, application discovery, dependency mapping and an SOW calculator.
About CloudChomp, Inc.
CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.
David Pulaski
CloudChomp, Inc.
+ +1 713-627-3800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Introduction to CloudChomp