TT unit in the Notch

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A103373

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Lucas/Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 08/08/2020, 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 108 Smuggler’s Notch

ACCUSED: Akmal Pulatov

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York, New York

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police received several calls of a tractor trailer unit stuck at Smuggler’s Notch on route 108 in the town of Jeffersonville. The operator of vehicle, Akmal Pulatov ignored and passed several clearly posted signs advising that tractor trailer units are not permitted. Troopers were able to guide the operator back towards Stowe where he was later issued a warning. A tractor trailer which goes past the No TT signs and enters the Smuggles Notch Segment of VT Route 108 there is a $1,179 fine. If the tractor trailer impedes traffic in the segment of VT Route 108 which is always the result, the fine goes up to $2,347.