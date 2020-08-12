Majestic Bernese-Style Swiss Chalet to Auction Online via Concierge Auctions

Gsteigstrasse 134 Gsteigstrasse 134 Gsteigstrasse 134 Gsteigstrasse 134 Gsteigstrasse 134

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located within the exclusive ski and winter sport retreat of the Gstaad, Switzerland, Gsteigstrasse 134 will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Louis Martin of Barnes International Realty and Peter Burbach of Burbach Roycroft. Previously offered for CHF 19.5 million, bidding will start at CHF 7.9 million on September 28–30th via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“We are thrilled to partner with Concierge Auctions for the first time,” stated Martin, co-listing agent. “Our firm’s combined reach will absolutely provide the best possible synergy for finding the perfect buyer for this property. We’re looking forward to a successful auction and future partnership.”

This three-level, Bernese-style escape boasts 550 square meters of living area on a vast fenced and gated plot with gardens, terraces, and astounding mountain views. Wood floors, coffered ceilings, and ample natural light add luxe details to an already coveted space. Spacious bedrooms, three of which are ensuite, provide plenty of privacy and solace after a day on the slopes and an ornate open kitchen and living space makes coming together or entertaining guests effortless. An additional, stunning vintage car show space can house a car collection or be retrofitted as a gym or spa. Other features include stunning lighting fixtures; French doors; multiple fireplaces; high-end appliances; center island; ample counter space; formal dining space; elevator; wine storage; terrace and balconies—all just minutes to downtown, the Gstaad Airport, and unmatched, world-class skiing.

“The property is equipped with the best and most essential amenities for the sportsman or car collector,” stated Burbach, co-listing agent. “Gstaad is well-known for its cross-country slopes and winter hiking trails and is a prime location for those looking to get away from it all. This property combines the best of Swiss luxury and access to cultural festivals, luxury shopping, and winter recreation.”

Spectacular mountain views, top-of-the-line snow sports, world-renowned boarding schools, and charming towns come together to create Gstaad, one of the most well-loved yet exclusive spots in all of Switzerland. Known to be a famous retreat for influential guests including politicians and celebrities this resort area is extremely sought-after year-round. Partake in the best skiing and snowboarding in the world—available almost all year—or soak up the awe-inspiring views from one of the multiple balconies at the chalet. Gruyères, the cheese capital of the world, is a mere 45-minute trip away, or fine dining and high-end shopping await in France just 90 minutes from Gstaad.

Gsteigstrasse 134 is available for showings daily by appointment, and additionally available for private virtual showings. For property details, our exclusive film, diligence documents, and more, please visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

