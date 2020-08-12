Austintown Township Men Arrested in Child Pornography Case

(YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio) — Two Austintown Township men have been arrested on felony charges involving child pornography, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene announced today. “Child pornography never goes away in the internet age – it is easy to copy and multiplies in the darkness. But child pornographers victimize no children in prison,” Yost said. “Sheriff Greene and the task force are statewide leaders I’m proud to work with.” The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, part of AG Yost’s Organized Crime Investigations Commission, executed search warrants at two residences in connection with an ongoing investigation into the production, distribution and possession of child pornography.

Robert Basic, 44, was arrested on 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor (F-2). Ryan Marenkovic, also 44, was arrested on two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor (F-2), one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance (F-5) and one count of possession of felony tools (F-5). Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues. Both men will be arraigned on Wednesday in Austintown Court.

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force includes authorities and investigators from the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office, the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Austintown Police Department, Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Investigative Unit, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Cortland Police Department, Warren Police Department and Youngstown Police Department.

The task force was also assisted by the U.S. Marshals’ Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Mug shots are available on the attorney general’s Twitter page.

