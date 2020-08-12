New detour starts the week of Aug. 17 for Hwy 61 reconstruction project in Lake City (Aug. 12, 2020)

LAKE CITY, Minn. – Hwy 61 motorists traveling through Lake City will be detoured off the highway and rejoin it at Wabasha CR 5 starting the week of Aug. 17, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. This new detour is slightly different than originally planned. Instead of using 7th St, travelers will use 10th St. This was decided to make it easier for the turning of large trucks.

The detour will start once construction has finished on the south end of the project which is estimated to be around Aug. 18. This new Stage 3 detour for traffic will follow West Lyon Ave, turn north on 10th St through town, then follow Wabasha CR 5 to return to Hwy 61 in northwest Lake City. People will continue to have access to businesses and homes in the construction zone.

The Hwy 61 project spans from Central Point Rd to Elm St in Lake City and includes several improvements:

Replacing deteriorated pavement

Reducing the four-lane highway to three lanes

Developing continuous sidewalks

Constructing an off-street trail for bicyclists and green space

Benefits include safer traveling speeds, improved pedestrian elements, expanded life of roadway and decreased roadway water run-off into Lake Pepin.

The City of Lake City is updating its utilities during the project. Crews are replacing the water main from Madison St to Elm St as well as the sanitary sewer from Lyon Ave to Dwelle St.

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT’s construction project website or join the Southeast Minnesota Facebook group to learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota. Dick Swenke, the construction public information officer, can be contacted with questions from community members and businesses at 507-259-4059 or dick@swenke@rochsg.com.

MnDOT crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

