AONN+ Collaborates with The American Cancer Society to Launch Navigation Metrics Toolkit
New Resource Will Be Invaluable in Helping the Oncology Care Team Transform Patient CareCRANBURY, NJ, USA, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+), in collaboration with the American Cancer Society (ACS), is proud to announce the launch of the Navigation Metrics Toolkit. This strategically designed toolkit provides navigators guidance on how to select, implement, report, and utilize navigation metrics to help improve patient care and foster navigation program development and growth.
This new resource is the result of an extensive 3-year project focused on researching and designing the AONN+ Evidence-Based Navigation Metrics, a national standardized tool to measure the elements crucial to coordinating high-quality, team-based care and demonstrating the success and sustainability of navigation programs. The toolkit will help navigators, executives, and administrators understand, support, and track vital metrics such as patient experience, clinical outcomes, and return on investment.
“This toolkit will serve as an invaluable asset to all navigation programs because it can be seamlessly applied to daily care,” said Danelle Johnston, MSN, RN, HON-ONN-CG, OCN, Chief Nursing Officer, AONN+. “Currently only 50% of navigators track any navigation metrics. Together with ACS we have designed a practical resource that not only measures the key areas of navigation but is simple for navigators to implement and integrate into their programs.”
“This evidence-based tool will make it easier for navigators to create best practices when starting an implementation of a navigation program, or to help boost a program that is well on the way to maturity, with validated measures to demonstrate the impact of oncology navigation on quality cancer care. The toolkit helps to show measurable, value-based insights that ensure support and sustainability of navigator programs,” said Sharon Gentry, RN, MSN, CBCN, AOCN, HON-ONN-CG, Program Director, AONN+. “This method of navigation validation is critical to this growing group of diverse professionals and instrumental in moving forward the profession of patient navigation.”
The development of this toolkit was a true collaboration between AONN+ and ACS. “The opportunity to work with ACS on such an important asset was an honor, and we look forward to further collaborative opportunities,” said Johnston.
“This toolkit was designed to provide the user with real-world case studies and examples of metric implementation, including suggestions for overcoming barriers and identifying facilitators for success,” said Dawn Wiatrek, PhD, Strategic Director, Cancer Treatment Access, The American Cancer Society.
The Navigation Metrics Toolkit can be found at www.aonnonline.org/navigation-metrics.
About the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators® (www.aonnonline.org)
The Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators, Inc. (AONN+) is the largest national specialty organization dedicated to improving patient care and quality of life by defining, enhancing, and promoting the role of oncology nurse and patient navigators. The organization, which has nearly 8,900 members, was founded in 2009 to provide a network for all professionals involved and interested in patient navigation and survivorship care services in order to better manage the complexities of the cancer treatment process.
The Journal of Oncology Navigation & Survivorship® (www.jons-online.com) is the official publication of AONN+. JONS seeks to strengthen the role of nurse and patient navigators in cancer care by serving as a platform for these professionals to disseminate original research findings, exchange best practices, and find support for their growing community.
CONQUER: the patient voice™ magazine (www.conquer-magazine.com) is the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+) premier forum for patients with cancer. CONQUER features articles written by and for patients with cancer, survivors, nurse navigators, and other oncology team members. This magazine addresses the issues that patients, their family members, and caregivers face every day in an easy-to-read format. Issues include interviews with patients with cancer, information on access to care, and articles on lifestyle topics such as nutrition, stress management, personal finance, and legal and employer issues.
About The American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information, go to www.cancer.org.
