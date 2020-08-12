July 15 tax deadline one week away

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Department of Revenue is reminding Missourians that there is just one week left to file and pay 2019 state income tax. The Department previously announced it was extending the original April 15 deadline to July 15 to provide special tax filing and payment relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout COVID-19, the Department of Revenue has never stopped working to process tax returns and issue refunds as quickly as possible,” said Director of Revenue Ken Zellers. “Despite the challenges citizens have faced these past months, the Department has received only 174,000 fewer individual income tax returns than this time last year. While we strongly encourage everyone to file and pay by the July 15 deadline, we understand that some customers are still facing hardships, and we want them to know that we’re here to help.”

To date, the Department has received and processed approximately 2.7 million individual income tax returns and issued over 1.5 million refunds, which is 94 percent of the total number of refunds issued in 2019.

Taxpayers who receive an extension of time to file their federal income tax return will automatically be granted an extension to file their Missouri income tax return. An extension to file gives them until Oct. 15, 2020, to file their state and federal tax returns.

The Department stresses that an extension to file is not an extension to pay. Penalties and interest will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of July 16, 2020. Those who are unable to pay their full balance owed by the July 15 deadline should pay as much as they can to reduce the amount of penalties and interest imposed. The Department also offers payment plans for individuals and businesses in need of assistance.

Visit the Department’s new tax Relief Resources website for resources and services, such as information about installment agreements, tax collection, FAQs and more.

