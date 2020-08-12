PATRICK SASSONE RECEIVES THE 3RD AIRPLAY DIRECT “2020 EVOLUTION GRANT"
AirPlay Direct is pleased to announce singer / songwriter Patrick Sassone as the 3rd recipient of the new AirPlay Direct “2020 Evolution Grants” program.
"As I have commented quite often recently, we believe in the determination of our industry to not only survive this tragic time, but to evolve, learn and grow during the process," says Lynda Weingartz / CEO – AirPlay Direct. "Our new '2020 Evolution Grants' program was created to support, educate and enrich the global music community, both artists and small businesses alike."
— Patrick Sassone, Independent Artist / Songwriter
“As I have commented quite often recently, we believe in the determination of our industry to not only survive this tragic time, but to evolve, learn and grow during the process," says Lynda Weingartz / CEO – AirPlay Direct. "Our new ‘2020 Evolution Grants’ program was created to support, educate and enrich the global music community, both artists and small businesses alike."
Weingartz further states, "Patrick is the type of guy that always has something nice to say… even when the universe deals him a bad hand from time to time. Instead of turning bitter, he turns those words and emotions of strife into something positive to share with the world… his music. After 50 years of professional service to the music industry, Patrick is very deserving of this artistic assistance at this time, and we are delighted to be able support him in this manner.”
In keeping with our professional commitment to our AirPlay Direct members and the global music community at large, we recently discussed and examined how we could create additional, positive opportunities to inspire our professional colleagues to evolve, prosper and thrive during these challenging times.
"Ten years ago I made a discovery that completely changed my musical future," says Patrick Sassone, Independent Artist / Songwriter. "It opened up possibilities that had been closed to me for so long. It also raised my hopes of reaching the world with my music. What I had discovered was AirPlay Direct!"
Sassone goes on to say, "Even though I had been involved in the music industry for many years, I was humbled by what would come. In 2010 I released my first album on AirPlay Direct and the rest is history. The global success of my music has far surpassed all of my expectations! Working with Robert and Lynda has been terrific. I cannot thank AirPlay Direct enough for making me a 2020 Evolution Grant recipient."
AirPlayDirect.com/patricksassonemusic
AirPlay Direct actively encourages and recommends that every independent artist and label use some of this new-found "creative time" to evolve through education in this new music industry paradigm. Increased radio activity and presence will help artists to book dates for future tours, promote upcoming new releases, and most importantly… it keeps their names on people's tongues, and their music in their ears.
Many small entertainment industry related businesses are finding it very difficult to afford and identify new ways to properly promote and advertise their businesses to recording artists and the global music community at large. We will be awarding several small businesses with “2020 Evolution Grants”.
AirPlay Direct is now accepting registration submissions for these limited “2020 Evolution Grant” opportunities. You do not need to be a current AirPlay Direct member to apply.
“2020 Evolution Grants”
AirPlay Direct Artist “2020 Evolution Grants” include:
1. A three-hour APD global radio tutorial and an APD platform introduction
2. An APD Platinum Pro Artist account that allows you to upload 10 albums from your catalogue
3. A $1,000 AirPlay Direct Advertising Campaign
AirPlay Direct Record Label “2020 Evolution Grants”
1. A three-hour APD global radio tutorial and an APD platform introduction
2. An APD Platinum Label account that allows you to upload up to 250 albums from your catalogue
3. A $5,000 AirPlay Direct Advertising Campaign
AirPlay Direct Small Business “2020 Evolution Grants”
1. A three-hour APD global radio tutorial and an APD platform introduction
2. A $10,000 AirPlay Direct Business Advertising Campaign
For more information and a registration application please reach out to Lynda at Lynda@AirPlayDirect.com
About AirPlay Direct: AirPlay Direct is the premiere digital delivery / distribution company, brand and platform for engaging radio and airplay worldwide. AirPlay Direct is a professional B2B music business environment for artists, labels, publishing companies, radio promotion firms, PR / Media firms, etc.
AirPlay Direct currently has over 11,000 radio station members in 100+ countries and serves over 44,000 artist / label members globally on a daily basis. AirPlay Direct currently operates and services the largest global independent radio distribution network in the world with respect to Americana, Bluegrass, Folk, Blues, Alt. Country, Roots Music, etc. AirPlayDirect.com
AirPlay Direct offers a variety of specialized professional services to work your music and brand to global radio, but specialize and EXCEL at advanced strategies and promotions for global radio. The APD Eco-System is an amazing business platform for artists, labels, managers, etc., to securely and effectively deliver, market and promote their music to radio stations around the world.
