Social and Environmental Financial Advisory Firm, Greenvest, becomes a Certified B Corporation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenvest, a socially and environmentally responsible financial advisory firm, is proud to announce they have officially become a Certified B Corporation®. Greenvest joins the rapidly growing movement of more than 3,400 Certified B Corporations from 150 industries, across 71 countries, including companies like Seventh Generation, King Arthur Baking Company, Patagonia, and Ben & Jerry’s.
"We are honored that our concerted efforts at Greenvest to drive positive change throughout the world both as a company and through our clients’ investments have been formally recognized. B Corp certification is about as rigorous as it gets. Even as a very committed company, we still had to do a very significant amount of work and documentation, which has only further increased our respect and admiration for any business that earns B Corp status. The B Corp community is fantastic, and we encourage any like-minded business to start the application if they have the bandwidth," said Craig Walker, Financial Advisor with Greenvest.
Greenvest provides personal consulting on socially responsible investing and creates custom investment portfolios that align with each client’s individual social values and financial goals. They offer among the largest arrays of socially responsible investing services and product choices available, ranging from exclusionary (fossil-free portfolios) to positive and inclusionary (gender-lens investing). They also provide green company retirement plans. Greenvest’s main offices are located in Vermont – Wells and Montpelier – with additional offices in the Boston and San Francisco Bay areas.
Certified B Corporations (B Corps) are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. To become a B Corp, companies such as Greenvest must apply through a rigorous certification process using credible, comprehensive, transparent, and independent standards of economic, social, and environmental performance. B Corp Certification is a highly selective status for purposeful businesses changing the world. To maintain their B Corp status, Greenvest must document their positive impact and undergo verification every three years.
To view Greenvest’s B Impact Report, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/greenvest
About Greenvest:
Greenvest is a socially and environmentally responsible financial advisory firm specializing in creating and managing customized SRI/ESG/Impact Investment portfolios. Greenvest works closely with clients to ensure their investments align with their values and societal goals while achieving individual financial goals. For more information on Greenvest, please visit: www.greenvest.eco.
About B Corporations:
Certified B Corporations are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. They meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. To date, there are more than 3,400 B Corps in 150 industries and 71 countries around the world. For more information, visit: https://bcorporation.net
Media Contact: Craig Walker, craig@greenvest.eco, 802-613-3537
Securities are offered through Vanderbilt Securities, LLC, member, FINRA / SIPC, registered with MSRB.
Advisory Services offered through Vanderbilt Advisory Services, LLC. Clearing Agent: National Financial Services, LLC.
Supervising Office: 55 Main St, Suite 415, Newmarket, NH 03857 (603) 659-7626.
###
Craig Walker
"We are honored that our concerted efforts at Greenvest to drive positive change throughout the world both as a company and through our clients’ investments have been formally recognized. B Corp certification is about as rigorous as it gets. Even as a very committed company, we still had to do a very significant amount of work and documentation, which has only further increased our respect and admiration for any business that earns B Corp status. The B Corp community is fantastic, and we encourage any like-minded business to start the application if they have the bandwidth," said Craig Walker, Financial Advisor with Greenvest.
Greenvest provides personal consulting on socially responsible investing and creates custom investment portfolios that align with each client’s individual social values and financial goals. They offer among the largest arrays of socially responsible investing services and product choices available, ranging from exclusionary (fossil-free portfolios) to positive and inclusionary (gender-lens investing). They also provide green company retirement plans. Greenvest’s main offices are located in Vermont – Wells and Montpelier – with additional offices in the Boston and San Francisco Bay areas.
Certified B Corporations (B Corps) are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. To become a B Corp, companies such as Greenvest must apply through a rigorous certification process using credible, comprehensive, transparent, and independent standards of economic, social, and environmental performance. B Corp Certification is a highly selective status for purposeful businesses changing the world. To maintain their B Corp status, Greenvest must document their positive impact and undergo verification every three years.
To view Greenvest’s B Impact Report, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/greenvest
About Greenvest:
Greenvest is a socially and environmentally responsible financial advisory firm specializing in creating and managing customized SRI/ESG/Impact Investment portfolios. Greenvest works closely with clients to ensure their investments align with their values and societal goals while achieving individual financial goals. For more information on Greenvest, please visit: www.greenvest.eco.
About B Corporations:
Certified B Corporations are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. They meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. To date, there are more than 3,400 B Corps in 150 industries and 71 countries around the world. For more information, visit: https://bcorporation.net
Media Contact: Craig Walker, craig@greenvest.eco, 802-613-3537
Securities are offered through Vanderbilt Securities, LLC, member, FINRA / SIPC, registered with MSRB.
Advisory Services offered through Vanderbilt Advisory Services, LLC. Clearing Agent: National Financial Services, LLC.
Supervising Office: 55 Main St, Suite 415, Newmarket, NH 03857 (603) 659-7626.
###
Craig Walker
Greenvest
+1 802-613-3537
email us here