Mademoiselle Lash Partners with Afterpay

One of the best false eyelash brands in the industry has formed a partnership with a leading payment innovator.

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, US, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Mademoiselle Lash announced today that it has partnered with Afterpay to offer more affordable options for its customers.

"We are very excited to partner with Afterpay, which will directly benefit our customers," Annie Le, owner and Creative Director of Mademoiselle Lash said. "We are featured on their beauty directory as well and will be taking part in the official AfterPay Day offering a big discount - 25 percent off all orders plus free US Shipping on all orders and free shipping to Canada with orders over $50.”

Based in Orange County, California, Mademoiselle Lash, Le said, is one of the best false eyelash brands in the industry. Its mission is to design faux eyelashes that are so good that individuals will consider them a must-have accessory in their beauty cabinet.

"We were created with a philosophy to spread the love of beauty to all," Le stressed, before adding, "From premium-quality materials and construction to a range that includes a lash style to suit every eye shape, we won't be satisfied until everyone who wears false eyelashes calls us their favorite."

As to how the Afterpay partnership will benefit customers, Le explained that Afterpay, founded in 2014, is a leading retail payments innovator that offers a 'buy now, receive now, pay later' service with no upfront fees or interest. Afterpay has over 1.3 million customers and 10,000 retail merchants.

"The best way to decide for yourself if we're the best eyelashes brand is, of course, to slip on a set of Mademoiselle Lashes and witness the transformation for yourself," Le said.

For more information, please visit https://www.mademoisellelash.com/blogs/all-about-lashes

###

About Mademoiselle Lash

We may be biased, but we genuinely believe it when we say that Mademoiselle Lash is one of the best false eyelash brands in the industry. Perhaps even the best. Based in Orange County, CA, it’s our mission to design faux eyelashes that are so good; you’ll consider them a must-have accessory in your beauty cabinet.

We were created with a philosophy to spread the love of beauty to all. From premium-quality materials and construction to a range that includes a lash style to suit every eye shape, we won’t be satisfied until everyone who wears false eyelashes calls us their favorite.

Media Contact:

Annie Le

Owner and Creative Director

Mademoiselle Lash

Phone: 1- 949-484-8450

Source: Mademoiselle Lash