COVID-19 Daily Update 8-12-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on August 12, 2020, there have been 335,075 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,008 total cases and 153 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Grant County, an 81-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old female from Mercer County, an 80-year old male from Logan County, and a 42-year old male from Logan County. “Today is a difficult day in our fight against COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts go out to all who are grieving during this time.”

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (685/28), Boone (109/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (69/1), Cabell (418/10), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (154/1), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (128/1), Greenbrier (92/0), Hampshire (80/0), Hancock (107/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (232/3), Jackson (166/0), Jefferson (292/7), Kanawha (962/14), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (95/0), Logan (264/0), Marion (189/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (66/0), McDowell (59/1), Mercer (208/1), Mineral (125/2), Mingo (181/2), Monongalia (936/17), Monroe (19/1), Morgan (29/1), Nicholas (39/1), Ohio (269/3), Pendleton (41/1), Pleasants (13/1), Pocahontas (41/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (202/1), Raleigh (259/8), Randolph (206/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (16/0), Summers (15/0), Taylor (58/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (15/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (212/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/1), Wirt (7/0), Wood (252/12), Wyoming (37/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Greenbrier, Hancock, McDowell, Monroe, Upshur counties in this report.

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information .