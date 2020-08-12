DataArt Wins Corporate Vision Magazine’s Award for Most Innovative Global Software Engineering Company 2020

CV Award_DataArt

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataArt, a global technology consultancy that designs, develops and supports unique software solutions, today announced that it won Corporate Vision Magazine’s award for Most Innovative Global Software Engineering Company 2020.

DataArt could not be more delighted to be recognized by Corporate Vision Magazine, as the magazine vetted a multitude of successful software companies before selecting us for this prestigious award.

Alexei Miller, Managing Director, DataArt said: «Our mission is to help organizations run more efficiently by creating innovative, custom-tailored technology, be it internal or commercial. DataArt makes this happen by connecting smart technologists around the world with clients, arranging them in optimal teams, and giving them the tools, know-how, and capital to work efficiently across borders, time-zones and languages.»

Reflecting on how DataArt develops innovative solutions, Miller says, «we want to build technology that solves client problems in the most optimal, cost-efficient, and sustainable manner. That means DataArt makes use of the most cutting-edge, exciting new technology when it’s appropriate for the client’s needs.»

Despite the unprecedented situation presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, DataArt, already a company leveraging distributed teams, is harnessing its unique culture and appetite for innovation to respond in a way that ensures a safe environment for employees and clients.