DataArt Joins Forces with Beacon Platform to Accelerate Innovation and Transformation in Financial Services

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataArt, a global technology consultancy that designs, develops, and supports unique software solutions, today announced that it is partnering with Beacon Platform, a cloud-native technology platform designed for capital markets.

“As an implementation partner, DataArt will use its 20 years of investment management automation experience to help our mutual clients accelerate the transition from legacy homegrown solutions to Beacon’s platform,” said Anya Boutov, Chief Revenue Officer at Beacon.

Beacon’s platform dramatically simplifies the development of investment decision-making algorithms. Beacon combines a powerful cloud-based enterprise technology platform with a suite of financial analytics and pre-built applications to supercharge developer productivity and solve financial services’ business problems out of the box.

Clients can access pre-built models and applications, extend them, or build their own. Beacon provides a full suite of cross-asset models and applications for pre-trade analytics, pricing, risk, and more. Beacon empowers clients with read-only access to source code and a “batteries included” developer toolkit.

Partnering with Beacon enables DataArt to significantly expand its reach and become a leader in custom development for investment managers. DataArt’s automation experience, agility, and high-quality custom development combined with Beacon’s components for everyday quantitative analysis tasks help investment managers achieve their goals much faster and significantly decrease the development and maintenance costs.

“Beacon changes the way we build software for investment managers and significantly increases the productivity of our development teams while simultaneously decreasing the costs for our clients. The partnership is exciting and presents us with an excellent opportunity to serve our existing clients better and expand our reach,” said Andrey Ivanov, VP at DataArt.

About Beacon:

Beacon Platform moves financial markets into the future with secure and scalable quant technology, elastic cloud infrastructure, and front-office applications. The integrated development environment and a web application framework make developing applications faster and easier. Born from decades of collective experience developing trading and risk management systems for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs, Beacon Platform gives you the robustness and flexibility of these powerful tools. See how you can increase the return on research and development investments from Beacon's next-generation platform for enterprise-scale analytics, trading, risk management, and more at www.beacon.io



About DataArt

DataArt is a global software engineering firm that takes a uniquely human approach to solving problems. With over 20 years of experience, teams of highly-trained engineers around the world, and deep industry sector knowledge, we deliver high-value, high-quality solutions that our clients depend on, and lifetime partnerships they believe in.

www.dataart.com