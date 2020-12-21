DataArt Releases White Paper on IT Industry Outlook in 2021

NEW YORK, USA, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataArt, a global technology consultancy that designs, develops and supports unique software solutions, today released a white paper discussing how the pandemic has impacted the information technology function across industries. Glancing Forward into 2021: An Industry by Industry Outlook, the white paper examines how the rapid digitization and adoption of new technologies spurred by the pandemic will engender changes in almost every type of business.

«It’s safe to say that almost every company experienced an unprecedented level of stress in 2020. Business as usual was no longer possible. Many were drained by the scale of the challenges they faced, but some were invigorated. Perhaps the most important thing we learned is that it’s more important to be fast than to be right. In a situation that changes day by day, it’s impossible to know what’s right when you can’t predict what tomorrow will bring. But one thing is clear. To simply wait and see what happens is untenable. Companies have had to be enormously flexible, ready to admit when something doesn’t work and change course according to rapidly evolving circumstances.» (Glancing Forward into 2021: An Industry by Industry Outlook. DataArt, 2020)

The white paper looks at industries ranging from travel, finance, insurance and healthcare to retail and media. From an IT perspective, how companies have chosen to respond to the pandemic and associated risks can create enormous opportunities to leverage new technology and innovate. Across the business landscape, companies have faced significant challenges and in just a few months have countered with solutions that would have required several years of development under normal circumstances.

Some of the topics discussed include:

Imminent technology trends

Accelerated digital transformation

The future of remote work and re-thinking the world of work

Being virtual-ready: communication and management

