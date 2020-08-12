Pitt County Court Sessions Cancelled for August 12

Pitt County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount announced this evening that sessions of small claims, district and superior court are cancelled for August 12 due to a courthouse employee testing positive for COVID-19. Court cases scheduled to be heard on August 12 will be rescheduled.

In addition to sessions of court being cancelled, the district attorney's office and the criminal division of the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court will be closed.

The clerk of court's cashiers, estates / special proceedings and civil divisions will be open for regular business. The Sheriff's Office and the Register of Deeds will remain open, as well.

“We are disheartened that this virus has affected our Pitt County courthouse community,” said Judge Blount. “We are working quickly to protect the health of other personnel as well as the people that we serve and to have affected areas of the courthouse cleaned so that we can hold court again soon.”

The decision to cancel court was made in consultation with the Pitt County public health director.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.nccourts.gov/services.

For that latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov