Westminster Barracks// DUI#2, Criminal Refusal, False Information to LEO//8-11-20

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B103688

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Z. Van Valkenburgh                             

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600/e-mail

 

DATE/TIME: 8/11/2020, at about 5:10 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-100, Londonderry near the IGA

VIOLATION:

- Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicating Substance, second violation (#2)

- Criminal Refusal of an evidentiary infrared breath test

- False Infomation to Law Enforcement Officers

 

ACCUSED: Thomas F. Flaherty                                               

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Landgrove, Vermont

 

VICTIM: NA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8/11/2020, at about 5:10 PM, a trooper from the Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks made a motor vehicle stop on VT-100 in Londonderry (Windham

County) for a moving violation.

 

During the interaction, indicators of impairment were observed and the

operator, Thomas F. Flaherty, 50, of Landgrove Vermont, was subsequent placed

under arrest for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicating

substance.

 

Flaherty was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster

without incident, where he refused an infrared evidentiary breath test.

 

Flaherty was released to a sober and responsible adult, with a citation to

appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer

for the charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/1/2020, 1:30 PM            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA     

BAIL: NA- released on citation

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

