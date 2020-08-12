Westminster Barracks// DUI#2, Criminal Refusal, False Information to LEO//8-11-20
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B103688
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Z. Van Valkenburgh
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600/e-mail
DATE/TIME: 8/11/2020, at about 5:10 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-100, Londonderry near the IGA
VIOLATION:
- Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicating Substance, second violation (#2)
- Criminal Refusal of an evidentiary infrared breath test
- False Infomation to Law Enforcement Officers
ACCUSED: Thomas F. Flaherty
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Landgrove, Vermont
VICTIM: NA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/11/2020, at about 5:10 PM, a trooper from the Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks made a motor vehicle stop on VT-100 in Londonderry (Windham
County) for a moving violation.
During the interaction, indicators of impairment were observed and the
operator, Thomas F. Flaherty, 50, of Landgrove Vermont, was subsequent placed
under arrest for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicating
substance.
Flaherty was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster
without incident, where he refused an infrared evidentiary breath test.
Flaherty was released to a sober and responsible adult, with a citation to
appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer
for the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/1/2020, 1:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA- released on citation
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.