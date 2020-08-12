Caring about ArtsPR, The CARES Act & begging for bucks in 2020
ArtsPR & The CARES Act for Antonio Masini; Sophocles; SACCO&VANZETTI (1920-2020) and Lincoln Kearny exhibit in 2020/21.
We must RETHINK what Theatre means and not pacify it by plastic subterfuge.”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
Our work has included Sophocles' ELEKTRA and THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS, & Seneca's MEDEA as part of our love for Greek tragedies (even by a Roman).
As one who directed the Black Jesus PASSION PLAY that made headline news from the front page of the New York Post to The Today Show, Spain, Poland and beyond, we need to return to our classical roots . We must RETHINK what Theatre means and not pacify it by plastic subterfuge. There are extraordinary productions of Greek tragedy live and on-line from Athens. The audience is social distanced. There was a remarkable RIGOLETTO in the Circus Maximus that used cars as part of the mise-en-scene for distance, but no masks. they are thrilling solutions as Art of theatre not subterfuge.
Red Wheelbarrow 13 will be publishing FURIES 4 Covid-19 this Fall (2020). Our Founder Daniel P Quinn also had 75 blogs published by The new York Times on the Arts, History and Politics since March during COVID-19 too.
During 2019 we celebrated Chinese New Year Celebration at NJPAC, Frank Lloyd Wright House in Glen Ridge; PATERSON Book One in Oradell; Lincoln program at Tryp Newark; Philadelphia Orchestra at NJPAC and presented a gripping staged reading of American Phantasmagoria starring Ellen Lanese; Eric Hafen; Anthony Spaldo and Don Zirilli under Daniel P Quinn's direction at The Williams Center. We presented Book 1 of Willaim Carlos Williams' PATERSON at the Oradell Library noted "our rare and intriguing program and the lively question and answer period." We again thank the Friends of the Library, Christine Conforti and Patricia Flynn.
Before Covid-19, we presented Newark, Italy and me (Lulu Books) 2019 at Watchung Books in Montclair (1/20) and a Intercultural event at Fattal's Syrian Bakery (2/20) in Paterson. We also thank Kevin Kramer who designed American Phantasmagoria. Debuted in April after a multi-years effort in 2020.
Honoring Sophocles in 2021.
Here is a look for cultural exchange with Greece. My earlier work included Sophocles' ELEKTRA on a raked stage as a ski-slope at Ramapo College of NJ in their Auditorium Lobby. Greek tragedies via Daniel P Quinn, playwright and Award winning director Off-Broadway. The Death of Herakles in my production of THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS. This captures a virtuoso performance by Ellen Lanese from our Off-Broadway production in the edition by Michael Jameson.
We are planning a new look for Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS in 2021. Now we are looking for support for Sophocles and us.
We know you care about ArtsPR. The Cares act would help us with an added deduction for 2020.
Roughly 90% of US taxpayers), you claim the standard deduction. That changed when Congress passed the CARES Act. You may be able to benefit from “above-the-line” charitable deductions up to $300 as a donor. Those of us who do not itemize our expenses will be able to deduct up to $300 for donations made to 501(c)(3)s in addition to the standard deduction. Individual and corporate donors are encouraged to be even more generous by the elimination of AGI limits for charitable deductions.
We need your support: http://www.fracturedatlas.org/site/fiscal/profile?id=11419
ArtsPR is a sponsored program w Fractured Atlas
<http://www.fracturedatlas.org/site/fiscal/profile?id=11419>;
