The Annual Business Startup Makeathon runs from August 15th-16th, 2020.

While students are quarantining at home because of COVID, they can use this free time to create real-world impact solutions to community issues” — Ariana Pineda

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Font Femme Magazine Invites Aspiring Young Entrepreneurs to Annual Conference

The Annual Business Startup Makeathon runs from August 15th-16th, 2020.

Los Angeles, CA – Renowned online magazine, Font Femme Magazine, is pleased to announce it is inviting aspiring young entrepreneurs to its exciting annual conference. The conference is the magazine’s Annual Business Startup Makeathon and will be held on August 15th-16th, 2020.

Font Femme is a 501(c)(3) non-profit & digital magazine run by female students to empower female students. The magazine is focused on empowering women worldwide through a platform to learn about female entrepreneurs in the STEM industry, share their own projects and works, and to connect, inspire, and support like-minded peers.

In the magazine’s most recent news, Font Femme Magazine is calling for entrepreneuring female students to participate in its Annual Business Startup Makeathon – hosted during an exciting 2 days from August 15th-16th. The 2-day virtual entrepreneurship event will feature keynote speakers from distinguished female founders, provide mentorship to attendees, and host a variety of workshops – including ideation, problem statements, branding, prototyping, and pitch.

“We couldn’t be more excited for our annual conference,” says founder and Executive Director of Font Femme Magazine, Ariana Pineda. “We have such an inspiring lineup of speakers and mentors from around the world who are excited to help students collaborate with each other to develop their own startups. We anticipate this will be a hugely fulfilling experience for both participants and mentors.”

"While students are quarantining at home because of COVID, they can use this free time to create real-world impact solutions to community issues,” stated Pineda, who is also a high school student. “Font Femme can help them manifest their ideas."

The highly anticipated Annual Business Startup Makeathon is ideal for high school or college-aged female students who are interested in making an impact within their communities through business ventures. The lineup of renowned speakers includes:

Natasha Case – Founder, Coolhaus

Georgia Messinger – Founder, Trill

Hanna Wiser – Actress, Cofounder of Womaze

Unnati Gupta – Founder, TedX Youth Berwyn

Avni Barman – Founder, Generation She | USC

Karina Popovich – Founder, WearAlpha & Makers for Covid-19 | Cornell Sophomore

Noelle Silver – Founder, AI Leadership Institute & Women in AI

Olivia Wenzel – Founder, Altrutec LLC | Harvard Freshman

Chinmayi Balusu – Founder & CEO, Simply Neuroscience | Columbia Sophmore

Currently, there are over 600 applicants registered, with 50 company sponsors and dozens of additional speakers helping to make the event a huge success.

Registration for the life-changing conference is 100% free and winners will be chosen to receive thrilling prizes. Interested students are encouraged to register as soon as possible, as spaces are quickly filling up.

For more information about Font Femme Magazine, or to register for the free conference, please visit https://www.fontfemme.com/makeathon.

About the Company

Font Femme is a non-profit run by female students to empower female students. The magazine features the latest in entrepreneurship, science, technology, research, interviews, youth-led initiatives, industry leaders, and innovation.

Font Femme is always looking for articles written by high school girls about various STEM-related topics, while providing readers with resources to share their projects and connect with girls who possess like-minded interests.

Contact Information

Clara Hung

Outreach Director, Font Femme

clara@fontfemme.com

626-765-7371

https://www.fontfemme.com/