Lanes on Geiger Grade Reduced Through Aug. 27 for Road Maintenance

CARSON CITY, Nev. –Weekday single lane closures are in place on Geiger Grade (State Route 341) through Aug. 27 as the Nevada Department of Transportation clears roadside drainages for enhanced roadway safety.

Single lane closures will take place on segments of the road between Rim Rock Drive in the Virginia Foothills and Lousetown Road in the Virginia City Highlands Tuesdays through Thursdays from 7a.m.-4p.m. until Aug. 27. The road work schedule is subject to change. Motorists should anticipate travel delays of up to 30 minutes.

Crews will remove dirt and debris built up in roadside drainages and reestablish the drainage channels for a safer and improved drive.