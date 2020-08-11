Go on a virtual geocaching trek with MDC on Aug. 18

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Geocaching is a fun way to learn how to navigate using GPS coordinates and it’s also a great way to see the outdoors.

People can learn more about geocaching at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Introduction to Geocaching.” This online program will be from 9-9:30 a.m. on Aug. 18 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for all ages. People can register for this program at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173939

During this program, MDC Naturalist Cameron Johnston will discuss different types of caches, general safety and courtesy guidelines to follow when geocaching, and will also provide a set of coordinates for participants to explore in Cape Girardeau County. Participants will need a mobile GPS unit or download a GPS app to their smart device to participate in a geocaching activity. Participants from outside of southeast Missouri may be too far away to participate in the geocache search, but they can still get information that will help them on closer-to-home geocaching trips.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.