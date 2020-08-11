Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MnDOT to host virtual public meeting on four-way stop at Hwy 169/200 intersection in Hill City (Aug. 11, 2020)

Duluth, Minn. – MnDOT is hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 19, to discuss the proposed 4-way stop at the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 200 in Hill City.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. During this virtual meeting, MnDOT staff will discuss the proposed intersection improvement and will answer user-submitted questions during the meeting. It begins at 5 p.m.

To join the virtual meeting, visit https://bit.ly/33WoLpg. Those without internet access can also call 855-282-6330 to join the meeting. Meeting access code is 146 653 5330. For those unable to attend the meeting, a recording of the meeting will be available on the district’s website to be viewed whenever convenient.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

