MnDOT hosts virtual open house on Aug. 20 for updates to Interstate 94 between Monticello and Clearwater (Aug. 11, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The public is invited to a virtual open house to learn about updates to work on I-94 between Monticello and Clearwater, which includes changes to lane positioning within the right of way and noise reduction solutions near Hasty. The virtual open house will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Attendees may join the meeting online or call in by phone. Both online and call-in options allow participants to listen to the presentation. By connecting via internet, participants may also view presentation materials and submit questions through a chat feature. Prior to the open house, attendees may submit questions to the project team at info@i94-mg-clearwater.com. Registration and information on how to join the meeting is available at mndot.gov/i94-mg-clearwater/meetings.html

The meeting will be recorded and available online for those unable to attend the live virtual meeting. Public comments on the project changes and the will be accepted through Aug. 28 via email to info@i94-mg-clearwater.com.

For more information on current or future projects in Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/roadwork.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

