Hwy 1 resurface project east of Thief River Falls begins Aug. 17 (Aug. 11, 2020)

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 1 east of Thief River Falls will experience a detour as construction begins. Motorists will detour utilizing Pennington County Roads 18, 44, 2, 12 and Highway 219.

The project includes resurfacing approximately 16 miles between Pennington County Road 18 and Highway 219. Crews will also replace 80 entrance pipes along the highway. The project will result in improved drainage, safer slopes and a safer, longer lasting roadway.

RJ Zavoral & Sons, Inc. is the contractor for the project, which is expected to last through mid-October, weather permitting. Visit the project website to sign up for email updates and to view a detour map mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy1-resurface.

Between MnDOT, Pennington County, the City of Thief River Falls, and the Red Lake Watershed, there are 10 projects happening in Thief River Falls and the surrounding area in 2020. The projects do not all begin at once as MnDOT and its partners have worked together to combine and stage detours to lessen the overall impact on motorists. For more information on those projects visit mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/thief-river-falls.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Visit the MnDOT website to learn more about each of the projects and to sign up for email updates at www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/thief-river-falls or join the MnDOT northwest Minnesota Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnorthwest

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call 651-366-4718; the Minnesota Relay service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TTY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

