Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Partners with AI Insurance Industry Platform Leader Aureus Analytics
By using the AI powerhouse platform DONNA, our independent agents will drastically improve the customer experience of our policyholders.
Our new partnership with Aureus Analytics will expand our insight into real-time client needs”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fredicksburg, VA: Quantum Assurance International, Inc. today announced a new partnership with Aureus Analytics. This partnership will improve and enhance the customer experience by understanding and targeting key areas for success and deciding what the next best action is for our policyholders.
— Justin Eggar, Chief Executive Officer at Quantum Assurance International
“Our new partnership with Aureus Analytics will expand our insight into real-time client needs,” says Justin Eggar, Chief Executive Officer at Quantum Assurance International, Inc. “We deeply care about our clients and are excited about the positive impact the DONNA platform will have on our ability to meet those needs in a meaningful way.”
“We are excited to partner with Quantum Assurance who has focused on embracing new technologies to drive high business growth in a short period of time,” says Anurag Shah, CEO & Co-Founder at Aureus Analytics. “It’s great to see them adopt Aureus’ DONNA platform to deliver superior experience to their customers.”
The benefits of this new partnership will include:
• Improving customer experience and loyalty by having real-time insights.
• Having the main focus on our policy holder’s needs, thanks to the AI custom-designed platform specifically made for independent agents.
• Improving our client satisfaction improvement model by being able to clearly communicate to our policy holder’s needs.
• Increasing our policyholder retention.
About Quantum Assurance International, Inc.:
Quantum Assurance International, Inc., is a national independent insurance agency focused on delivering the efficiencies of direct to consumer insurance models with the protection, competitiveness, and versatility of the independent insurance market. Quantum’s approach is simple: Understand the risk completely; educate the customer completely; protect the policyholder completely! We understand! You Deserve Options! For more information, visit https://www.quantumassurance.com/aureus-analytics-quantum-partnership
About Aureus Analytics:
Founded in 2013 with operations in the United States and India, Aureus is the customer intelligence and experience company that enables insurers to deliver superior customer experience leading to higher customer retention, loyalty, and lifetime value. The AI platform has processed more than 60 million insurance policy data points from customers globally. For more information, visit www.aureusanalytics.com/donna
Abby Thoresen
Quantum Assurance
+1 855-608-5526
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn