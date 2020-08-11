Medical Scribe Services Provide a Path to Financial Health
Scribe-X to Showcase Solutions at CPCA Billing Managers & CFO Conference 2020PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scribe-X, a leading provider of quality-driven remote and onsite medical scribe services, will be an exhibitor at this year’s virtual California Primary Care Association (CPCA) Billing Managers & CFO Conference, August 17-21. Registered attendees of the virtual conference can visit the Scribe-X booth here.
During the conference, Scribe-X will provide a demonstration of its all-in-one solution, which drives more patient visits, captures all patient quality measures, improves provider satisfaction/retention and patient satisfaction. Scribe-X solutions include remote scribes using a proprietary HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform, ScribeBridgeTM. The easy to use video integration with features like private chat helps teams to coordinate care and optimize reimbursement.
“Scribe-X has enabled me to see more patients a day while maintaining an elevated patient experience,” said Dr. Knopf, D.O. “Our clinic has seen a dramatic increase in revenue, our charts are completed on time, and I’m able to leave by 5:15 pm each day… I’m having fun at my practice again!”
Scribe-X medical scribes are typically on the path to becoming a medical profession. They use the opportunity to gain clinical experience. The medical scribe serves as an integral member of the clinical care team. Their role is to provide real-time documentation, including comprehensive chart notes, entering orders, prescriptions, diagnosis codes, and level of service.
“We value our CPCA partnership and the opportunity to help support its efforts in furthering the financial growth and security of California’s community health centers,” said Warren Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder of Scribe-X. “Our proven solution gives these health centers an easy to use, cost-effective, and secure path to providing telehealth options for their patients, which has become increasingly paramount given the current pandemic.”
About Scribe-X
Dedicated to helping medical professionals focus on providing patient care, Scribe-X is the preferred medical scribe company for more than 450 outpatient providers across California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. Our sister company, Med-X Staffing Services, helps clinics navigate the complicated medical talent shortage by utilizing a deep understanding of the field and a high level of integrity unmatched by other local staffing professionals. Scribe-X and Med-X are headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and have served the medical industry since 2013, providing the premiere employment and learning option for those who want to become a medical scribe. For more information, visit scribe-x.com.
