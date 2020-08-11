Virus Assassins Launches Brand New Website Featuring Built-In Cost Estimate Calculator and Calendar Booking Service
The company offers a state-of-the-art electrostatic disinfectant misting service for office buildings.
When we developed our new website, it was imperative we make it as user-friendly as possible”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virus Assassins is pleased to announce the recent launch of its brand-new website, which features an easy-to-use cost estimate calculator and calendar booking service.
With 25 years of experience, Virus Assassins is a commercial disinfecting service business that aims to help employers operate their organizations as normal, even in the face of unprecedented viruses. The company uses only the most effective and state-of-the-art disinfecting technology and methods on the market, without any shortcuts.
In the company’s recent news, Virus Assassins has recently launched its new website, which boasts a very practical and user-friendly interface. Through the new website, users can utilize the built-in cost estimate calculator to receive a free and instant quote for the disinfecting of their office space. Additionally, users can easily schedule an appointment using the integrated calendar-booking option.
“When we developed our new website, it was imperative we make it as user-friendly as possible,” says John Ofield, founder of Virus Assassins. “Right now, employers are faced with many challenges to safely reopen their businesses and trying to figure out how to use a complicated website shouldn’t be one of them. Alas, we designed our website to be simple and easy to use, while still providing you with the critical information you need.”
To get a free estimate for the cost of Virus Assassins’ state-of-the-art electrostatic disinfectant misting service, or to request an appointment, please visit https://www.virus-assassins.com/service/.
For more information about Virus Assassins, please visit www.virus-assassins.com.
About the Company
Virus Assassins was founded to help business owners operate their businesses in the ‘new normal’ without the fear of their employees or clients getting sick. The company utilizes an electrostatic disinfectant misting service to provide the safest workspace possible.
Virus Assassins –
Protect your customers.
Protect your employees.
Protect your business.
This is a simple brand statement but it says it all for us. Protected customers become repeat customers who are not worried about a virus filled environment. Protected employees feel safe to come to work and be productive. All business owners are worried about vulture lawyers when it comes to covid. A detailed cleaning regimen with protect the business owner from future litigation.
