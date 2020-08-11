WDE Seeks Educator Input on the Proposed Wyoming Computer Science Performance Standards

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) will host two virtual meetings to collect public input on the proposed 2020 Computer Science Performance Standards. Previously, all Performance Level Descriptors (PLDs) were deemed the Performance Standards to measure student proficiency.

Attendees will sign in through the Zoom online platform and will remain in a “waiting room” until the meeting begins promptly at noon and 6 p.m. on August 25 respectively. Meeting details are below.

August 25, 2020 Noon-2 p.m. Join the Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/92919364903 Meeting ID: 929 1936 4903 Dial In: +1 669 900 6833 US

August 25, 2020 6-8 p.m. Join the Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/94666353183 Meeting ID: 946 6635 3183 Dial in: +1 669 900 6833 US

The State Board of Education (SBE) has asked the Computer Science Standards Review Committee to identify a subset of PLDs to be the Performance Standards, on which students will be assessed through the District Assessment System.

The Content Standards were adopted on Feb. 4, 2020. The Computer Science Content Standards are the content and skills students are expected to know and be able to do by the end-of-the gradeband.

Performance Standards are the standards all students are expected to learn and be assessed on through the district assessment system by the end-of-the grade-band. They specify the specific degree of understanding or demonstration of the knowledge and/or skill for a particular content standard. As such, it employs clear action verbs and describes “how good is good enough.” Districts are expected to give students multiple opportunities to demonstrate proficiency on the Performance Standards and provide appropriate supports for student success.

Once adopted, the Performance Standards will accompany the previously adopted 2019 Wyoming Computer Science Content Standards. Performance Standards will be tied to the Content Standards on which districts are expected to assess all students through the district assessment system. The input collected on the Performance Standards will be shared with the SBE for its consideration for adoption.

Public input on the proposed Performance Standards is open through 11:59 p.m. on August 27, 2020. In addition to the online public meetings, comments can be submitted online or mailed to:

Wyoming Department of Education Attn: Barb Marquer 122 West 25th Street, Suite E200 Cheyenne, WY 82002

For more information, contact Barb Marquer, Standards Team Supervisor, at 307-777-5506 or barb.marquer@wyo.gov.

Media Contact: Linda Finnerty, Communications Director 307-777-2053 linda.finnerty@wyo.gov