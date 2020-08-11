Burgum extends driver’s license renewal deadlines

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today extended the renewal deadline for driver’s licenses that have expired during the COVID-19 emergency, while also announcing a new precision online learning tool for K-12 schools and families and launching a “Mask Up ND” campaign to encourage North Dakotans to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

License renewal dates extended

The renewal deadline for driver’s licenses that expired March 1, 2020, or later has been extended, and the new deadlines will follow a phased schedule.

An executive order signed by Burgum today takes the place of Executive Order 2020-36, which extended expiration dates for vehicle registration and driver’s licenses to Aug. 31. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is working to address a backlog of 22,911 driver license renewals and 48,000 motor vehicle registrations as a result of the COVID-19 emergency.

“Despite the tireless efforts of our NDDOT team members, it became clear that we wouldn’t get through the entire backlog of expiring driver’s licenses by the Aug. 31 deadline,” Burgum said. “This executive order uses a phased approach to eliminate the backlog of driver’s license renewals as efficiently and safely as possible to address the needs and concerns of our citizens.”

The new executive order directs North Dakota law enforcement agencies and private sector businesses to recognize any North Dakota driver’s license that expired after March 1, 2020, or a license that will expire by Dec. 31, 2020, as valid, based upon the renewal schedule below.

Licenses which expired in March, April or May 2020 must be renewed no later than Sept. 30, 2020.

Licenses which expired in June 2020 must be renewed no later than Oct. 31, 2020.

Licenses which expired, or will expire, in July, August, September or October 2020 must be renewed no later than Nov. 30, 2020.

Licenses which expire in November and December 2020 must be renewed no later than Dec. 31, 2020.

The deadline for renewing vehicle registrations remains Aug. 31.

The NDDOT will continue to serve the citizens by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit the department’s website at dot.nd.gov or call 1-855-633-6835.