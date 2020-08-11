New Safe at Retail Cost-Share Program Available
Groceries, convenience stores, bakeries, meat markets, and other retail food handlers seeking help to ensure a safe operation can now apply for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) new Safe at Retail Cost-Share Program.
Eligible businesses may be reimbursed for the purchase of equipment and supplies that will help them comply with best practices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses with more than one location may be reimbursed up to $500 per license location with a maximum total reimbursement of $2,000 per parent business.
Businesses in Minnesota who hold a current, active Retail Food Handler License with one of the following agencies are eligible to apply:
- Minnesota Department of Agriculture
- City of Bloomington
- City of Brooklyn Park
- City of Minneapolis
- City of Minnetonka
- City of Saint Cloud
- Hennepin County
- Ramsey County
Applications will be accepted beginning August 12 through August 31, 2020. Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Information required in the application includes:
- Completed and signed application form
- Copies of receipts, invoices, or proof of purchase for eligible equipment and supplies
- IRS Form W-9, signed and dated
- Business name, license number, licensing agency, and contact information
For more information, visit the MDA’s Safe at Retail Cost-Share webpage.
###
Media Contact Margaret Hart, MDA Communications 651-201-6131 Margaret.Hart@state.mn.us