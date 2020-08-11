New Safe at Retail Cost-Share Program Available

Groceries, convenience stores, bakeries, meat markets, and other retail food handlers seeking help to ensure a safe operation can now apply for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) new Safe at Retail Cost-Share Program.

Eligible businesses may be reimbursed for the purchase of equipment and supplies that will help them comply with best practices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses with more than one location may be reimbursed up to $500 per license location with a maximum total reimbursement of $2,000 per parent business.

Businesses in Minnesota who hold a current, active Retail Food Handler License with one of the following agencies are eligible to apply:

Minnesota Department of Agriculture

City of Bloomington

City of Brooklyn Park

City of Minneapolis

City of Minnetonka

City of Saint Cloud

Hennepin County

Ramsey County

Applications will be accepted beginning August 12 through August 31, 2020. Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Information required in the application includes:

Completed and signed application form

Copies of receipts, invoices, or proof of purchase for eligible equipment and supplies

IRS Form W-9, signed and dated

Business name, license number, licensing agency, and contact information

For more information, visit the MDA’s Safe at Retail Cost-Share webpage.

