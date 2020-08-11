Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Safe at Retail Cost-Share Program Available

Groceries, convenience stores, bakeries, meat markets, and other retail food handlers seeking help to ensure a safe operation can now apply for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) new Safe at Retail Cost-Share Program.

Eligible businesses may be reimbursed for the purchase of equipment and supplies that will help them comply with best practices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses with more than one location may be reimbursed up to $500 per license location with a maximum total reimbursement of $2,000 per parent business.

Businesses in Minnesota who hold a current, active Retail Food Handler License with one of the following agencies are eligible to apply:

  • Minnesota Department of Agriculture
  • City of Bloomington
  • City of Brooklyn Park
  • City of Minneapolis
  • City of Minnetonka
  • City of Saint Cloud
  • Hennepin County
  • Ramsey County

Applications will be accepted beginning August 12 through August 31, 2020.  Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Information required in the application includes:

  • Completed and signed application form
  • Copies of receipts, invoices, or proof of purchase for eligible equipment and supplies
  • IRS Form W-9, signed and dated
  • Business name, license number, licensing agency, and contact information

For more information, visit the MDA’s Safe at Retail Cost-Share webpage. 

###

Media Contact Margaret Hart, MDA Communications 651-201-6131 Margaret.Hart@state.mn.us

