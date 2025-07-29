Farmers, landowners, and conservation partners are invited to attend the annual Rosholt Research Farm Field Day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Rosholt Research Farm, 910 Old Highway 28 in Westport.

This hands-on, educational event will feature cutting-edge research and demonstrations focused on improving soil health and nutrient management strategies. Registration is required by Aug. 13, and lunch will be provided.

The program includes presentations and in-field demonstrations on:

Nitrogen use in irrigated corn with cover crops

Irrigation and nitrogen management strategies

Soil health assessment techniques and erosion control

Drone seeding of cover crops

Participants will see ongoing research trials and learn from experts working to promote sustainable farming practices across Minnesota.

There is no cost to attend but registration is required. Additional details are available online at Pope Soil and Water Conservation District (www.popeswcd.org) and Stearns Conservation District (www.stearnscd.org). Interested attendees can register by filling out this online form or calling 320-634-5327.

Research studies and field day activities are funded by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the Agricultural Fertilizer Research and Education Council, the Minnesota Office for Soil Health, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the Minnesota Clean Water Fund.

This event is organized by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture in partnership with the Pope and Stearns conservation districts.

Media Contact

Cynthia Moothart, MDA Communications

651-420-2637

cynthia.moothart@state.mn.us