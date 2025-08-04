New Agricultural Mental Health Counselors Join Statewide Program Supporting Farmers

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) are pleased to welcome two new agricultural mental health providers to serve farmers across Minnesota. The additions come following the retirement of longtime counselor Ted Matthews, who provided trusted support to farmers across the state for more than 30 years.

Funded through an appropriation from the Minnesota Legislature to R5DC, this mental health support program offers free, confidential counseling to farmers, farm family members, employees, agricultural workers, and advisors across Minnesota.

“Farmers are tough, but it’s not an easy profession,” said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “From unpredictable weather to rising input costs, farmers face an enormous amount of stress. Sometimes, just a few conversations with someone who understands can really help.”

Joining current agricultural mental health counselor Monica McConkey, who has served in the role since 2019, are Tracie Rutherford-Self and Jennifer Vaughn. All three are experienced mental health professionals who understand the unique stressors of agriculture and rural life. They are available statewide, offering flexible options for phone, Zoom, or in-person appointments.

Jennifer Vaughn (Northern MN) is a licensed marriage and family therapist who has worked with rural youth and adults from diverse backgrounds. She has experience treating depression, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive disorder and other challenges. Reach Jennifer at (218) 820-6626.

Tracie Rutherford-Self (Southern MN) is a licensed professional counselor who brings many years of mental health counseling and education experience, focusing on trauma, stress, and suicide prevention in farming and rural communities. Reach Tracie at (507) 514-7057.

Monica McConkey (Western MN) was raised on a farm and understands the unique pressures that people in agriculture face. She is committed to helping adults, youth, and farm families recognize, manage, and navigate the stresses of farming and agriculture. Reach Monica at (218) 280-7785.

“In rural communities, stress and isolation can take a heavy toll,” said R5DC Executive Director Cheryal Hills. “Bringing Jenifer and Tracie on board with Monica helps R5DC continue its commitment to supporting farm families and agricultural professionals.”

All three providers offer free, confidential counseling for as long as needed. They offer flexible options for meeting and focus on helping individuals manage stress and develop healthy coping strategies. Monica, Jennifer, and Tracie are also available to lead educational programs and workshops.

Farmers and attendees at this year’s Farmfest can connect with farm stress resources all three days of the event at both the MDA Tent and the Farm Safety Pavilion. Tracie Rutherford-Self will be onsite Wednesday, August 6, to meet with visitors and answer questions. Free gun locks and printed materials will be available to take home.

Farmfest takes place Tuesday, August 5, through Thursday, August 7, 2025, at the Historic Gilfillan Estate near Redwood Falls, Minnesota. You can find the MDA Booth at #517S.

If you or somebody you know is struggling with mental health, help is available. Call the Minnesota Farm and Rural Helpline at 833-600-2670 or visit minnesotafarmstress.com for resources and support 24/7.

Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us