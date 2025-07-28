Minnesota Grown Retailer of the Year Contest Opens For Entries

Minnesota Grown and the Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) are once again inviting grocery and liquor retailers across the state to support farmers and show off their local pride by entering the 2025–2026 Minnesota Grown Retailer of the Year contest, now open for entries through October 10, 2025 at 4 p.m.

This annual contest celebrates Minnesota retailers who go above and beyond to promote Minnesota Grown products—everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to meats, dairy, alcoholic beverages, packaged goods, and more. Stores are encouraged to create eye-catching displays and engaging promotions that highlight the best from Minnesota’s farmers at a time when many fresh fruits and vegetables are in season.

“This contest is a fun and meaningful way for grocers to spotlight the incredible diversity of locally grown and raised products right as harvest season hits its peak,” said Jennifer Alexander, Regional Marketing Specialist at the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. “We’re excited to see this year’s creativity and to celebrate the strong relationships between stores, producers, and the communities they serve.”

“Grocers are deeply rooted in their communities and take pride in connecting Minnesotans with the best our state has to offer,” said MGA President Patrick Garofalo. “We are proud to play a role in this collective effort that showcases and celebrates innovative partnerships and the commitment it takes to bring local products from farm to shelf.”

How it works:

Participating retailers will select a one-week window between August 1 and September 30, 2025, to showcase Minnesota Grown products in-store and through related marketing. Whether it’s creative in-aisle displays, community events, tasting stations, or digital campaigns, retailers are encouraged to get creative in spotlighting their local suppliers.

Regional winners will be selected from across the state, with an additional statewide award for outstanding beer, wine, and spirits promotion. A popular People’s Choice Award will also return this year, driven in part by public voting on the Minnesota Grown Facebook page.

Winners will receive:

Exclusive use of the “Minnesota Grown Retailer of the Year” logo throughout 2026

A commemorative plaque awarded at the MGA Awards Luncheon in spring 2026

Featured recognition in Minnesota Grown and MGA promotions

How to enter:

Full contest details and the online entry form are available on the Retailer of the Year contest webpage. Entries must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 10, 2025 via the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s online grants portal.

For questions about the contest or submission process, contact Jennifer Alexander at Jennifer.J.Alexander@state.mn.us.

Minnesota Grown is a program of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to promote products grown and raised in Minnesota. The program has connected consumers with local farmers, farmers’ markets, and other producers of agricultural products near them for over 40 years. The Minnesota Grown Directory at minnesotagrown.com is a searchable map of over 1,000 local farms, markets, and producers across the state. The program also licenses the use of the Minnesota Grown label to Minnesota producers and retailers. Anywhere you see the Minnesota Grown logo, you can have confidence that product was grown or raised within the state. Find local near you in our directory of over 1,000 farms and markets at minnesotagrown.com.

The Minnesota Grocers Association is the only state trade association that represents the food industry of Minnesota from farm to fork. It has served the industry for over 125 years, with over 300 retail, manufacturer, and wholesale members supporting nearly 1,300 locations statewide. MGA member companies employ over 150,000 union and non-union Minnesotans. It actively advances the common interest of all those engaged in any aspect of the food industry as a leader and advocate in government affairs. Learn more at mngrocers.com.

###

Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us