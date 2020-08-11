SelfServiceOO selflessly pays back its hotel restaurants 5 cents on every order and is the only online ordering service to do so.

How we do business is just as important as the business we do.” — Cathy Dam

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SelfServiceOO Nurtures Dire Financial Needs of Hotel Industry During Unprecedented Global Pandemic

SelfServiceOO selflessly pays back its hotel restaurants 5 cents on every order and is the only online ordering service to do so.

Los Angeles, CA – SelfServiceOO is well renowned for being the premier digital ordering platform of choice for the hospitality and restaurant industry. But the company is also known as being one that puts its heart and soul into everything it does, and is fiercely proud of putting clients’ interests above all else. For that reason, SelfServiceOO pays back 5¢ from every order to restaurant businesses.

“Our clients understand that we are not here just to make money out of them,” says Cathy Dam, Chief Marketing Officer. “We genuinely care about the businesses we work with, and take every opportunity to improve people’s lives, while fostering a spirit of caring and giving. How we do business is just as important as the business we do.”

A fully equipped digital ordering agency, SelfServiceOO offers solutions that range from technology and operations management to business strategy, creative design and digital marketing. With decades of experience behind them, the company’s team helps hospitality brands, restaurants and service kitchens deliver a first-class customer experience.

Cathy adds that the past few months have really taken a toll on the industry as a whole due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In times like these, our clients in particular need all of the support they can get. If you’re struggling to get back into business and in need of a digital ordering system, contact us and we’ll do everything in our power to help you realize the full potential of your food service kitchen or restaurant.”

SelfServiceOO™ is the premier digital ordering platform of choice for the hospitality industry. The company helps modernize, simplify, and monetize food service kitchens while delivering a best-in-class digital experience for customers. With pricing that’s clear, fair and honest, there are no hidden fees.

Committed to the growth of its clients, SelfServiceOO also gives back 5¢ from every order to clients’ businesses.

