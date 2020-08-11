Emergency Broadband Investment Program Recipients Announced

Today, Governor Mike Parson announced 16 broadband projects from eight broadband providers will receive more than $3 million through the state’s Emergency Broadband Investment Program and connect almost 2,000 Missouri households.

“Expanding broadband is essential to our state’s infrastructure,” Governor Parson said. “Connecting more Missourians with high-speed internet will allow them to utilize digital platforms for education, health, and business that are so critical during this time.”

In July, six programs were created within the nearly $50 million Rapid Broadband Deployment Initiative which uses the state’s CARES Act funding. The Emergency Broadband Investment Program has been allocated up to $20 million, and today’s announcement highlights the first round of recipients.

The program was designed to reimburse providers that have expanded, or plan to connect, high-speed internet to residents in unserved or underserved areas in the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Providers will utilize funds to assist with construction costs for new broadband expansion to households with students or vulnerable populations.

“Access to high-speed internet is absolutely necessary to families and communities during this time,” Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “Connecting more citizens with quality internet means the individual on telework status will keep their job, a student participating in distance learning will continue to get their education, or a household in need of telehealth services will get the care they need.”

To view the list of recipients, click here.

To learn more about the Emergency Broadband Investment Program, click here.