AMENDED: 2020 Sturgis Rally Vehicle Counts

For Immediate Release: Monday, August 10, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-7179 

 

STURGIS, S.D. – Vehicle traffic counts from the South Dakota Department of Transportation for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 80h annual Sturgis motorcycle rally Aug. 7-16, 2020, are available and will be updated daily. 

Traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2020 Rally are as follows: 

Friday, August 7:           49,835 entering – down 4.3% from Friday last year Saturday, August 8:      54,804 entering – down 8.0% from Saturday last year Sunday, August 9:         56,149 entering – up 1.1% from Sunday last year 

3-day total: 

2020: 160,788             2019:  167,222            down 3.8 percent over last year

Once compiled, a full report will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/highways/trafficthe week of Aug. 24.

 

