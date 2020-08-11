Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co. Expanding Operations in Bamberg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co. (Phoenix Specialty), a leading supplier of custom specialty parts to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, today announced plans to expand operations in Bamberg County. The company’s more than $5.5 million investment is projected to create 35 new jobs over the next three years.

Founded in 1907, Phoenix Specialty supplies high-quality washers, shims, precision stampings and other specialty products to OEMs throughout the United States. The company serves a variety of industries, including aerospace, agriculture, automotive, energy and more.

Located at 7433 Main Highway in Bamberg, Phoenix Specialty’s expansion will enable the company to increase capacity to meet growing demand.

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Phoenix Specialty team should visit https://www.phoenixspecialty.com/contact-us.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

Quotes

“The company and owners are committed to this expansion here in Bamberg. With the disruptions related to COVID-19, especially within the aerospace industry, 2020 is going to be a challenging year for us and many others. But, we are confident that we will come out of this difficult time as a stronger company and poised for significant growth in the coming years. We believe that Bamberg County is a great area for a manufacturing business like ours, and we look forward to having these future job openings as we grow.” -Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co. Chief Executive Officer Russell Hurst

“It’s always a special day when an existing company like Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co. makes the decision to expand operations within our borders. This investment and the 35 new jobs it will create is a real reason to celebrate, and we look forward to supporting this great company as they continue to succeed and grow in South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina continues to be a manufacturing powerhouse, and today’s announcement by Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co. is a testament to that. This $5.5 million investment speaks to the pro-business environment we’ve cultivated in all corners of our state.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We salute Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co. for their continued investment in the people of Bamberg County. Each of the 35 jobs created provides another opportunity for a better future for a family in our region, and that’s good economic development. Bamberg County Council will continue to work to provide the best business environment for companies that create jobs like Phoenix Specialty continues to do.” -Bamberg County Council Chairwoman Sharon Hammond

“Despite the challenges that COVID-19 brought to the aerospace sector and other industries around the world, Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co. remarkably continues to grow, diversify and invest in our region, and we look forward to the future with this great company.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance President and CEO Danny Black

“Phoenix Specialty Mfg. Co. continues to be a "tip of the spear" company that is investing in our most precious commodity, our people, by creating 35 new jobs during these most challenging times. We proudly salute Phoenix Specialty for believing in us.” -Bamberg County Economic Development Commission Chairman Craig Walker