Verathon Launches GlideScope® Video Baton QuickConnect™ (QC) Large with Innovative Magnetic QC Technology

Video Baton QC Large features magnetic QuickConnect™ technology at the connector.

BOTHELL, WA, USA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 11, 2020 (Bothell, WA) — Verathon, a global leader in airway management solutions, today announced the introduction of the GlideScope Video Baton QC Large. This addition expands its video baton portfolio for use with GlideScope Core™ airway management systems. Video Baton QC Large can be used in conjunction with GlideScope Core — a comprehensive and flexible airway visualization system for video laryngoscopy, bronchoscopy, and multimodal airway procedures.

Video Baton QC Large features magnetic QuickConnect technology at the connector enabling improved workflow and intuitive video cable connectivity in planned and emergent procedures in operating rooms, intensive care units, and emergency departments. In addition, this new product supports the growing demand for single-use video laryngoscopes by seamlessly integrating with existing GVL Stats (single-use covers). According to Tim Shauf, Vice President & General Manager of Respiratory and Surgical Solutions, “Most airway management societies and associations now recognize the advantages of single-use video laryngoscopes as a means of preventing cross-contamination for patients and staff, and they recommend them as ‘first line’ for intubations. The Video Baton QC Large is another tool for healthcare providers to use.”

Like all GlideScope Video Batons, the new Video Baton QC Large provides exceptional image quality. In addition, it is fully compatible with Verathon’s GlideScope Core system, enabling anesthesiologists, OR physicians, and other users to deliver video laryngoscopy and bronchoscopy in an all-in-one system. “Our GlideScope Core system is designed to operate seamlessly with video laryngoscopes and bronchoscopes, enabling physicians to focus on treating patients,” added Tim Shauf. “By recently expanding our already impressive range of blade sizes to nine, we offer more options for users and help ensure excellent quality of care in pediatrics, emergency care, and more.”

The GlideScope Video Baton QC Large is now available in the US market. More information about the GlideScope Spectrum products and the entire Verathon portfolio of airway management products can be found at www.glidescope.com

About Verathon

Verathon is a global medical device company focused on supporting customers by being their trusted partner, delivering high-quality products that endure over time and ensure clinical and economic utility. Two areas where Verathon has significantly impacted patient care, and become the market leader in each, are airway management and bladder volume measurement. The company’s GlideScope® video laryngoscopy and bronchoscopy airway management systems and its BladderScan portable ultrasound products effectively address unmet needs for healthcare providers. Verathon, a subsidiary of Roper Technologies, is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and has international subsidiaries in Canada, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.verathon.com