Cannabusiness Expos are Back
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis Industrial Marketplace is excited to announce our 2020 Virtual Expo on Nov 18-19, 2020. http://CannaVirtualExpo.com
The postponement of traditional expos did not change our company’s focus of bringing industry professionals together to connect and do business. However, it has changed how we are able to accomplish that goal.
By continuing to leverage Cannabis Industrial Marketplace’s expertise and our multitude of resources, we are developing the largest and most comprehensive online cannabusiness expo of 2020. We will continue marketing to our growing audience while expanding into markets we have not previously been a part of, including some international markets.
“We had to make adjustments to our ‘normal’ like everyone else, but it's time to get back to what we love doing and that is creating events for cannabis professionals to come together and do business,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for Cannabis Industrial Marketplace.
What to expect at the virtual event:
-top-tier industry professional exhibitors available for all your cannabusiness needs
-educational seminars held by leading industry experts
-networking opportunities to build lasting partnerships
-1-on-1 chats between participants
-small group round table discussion opportunities
The virtual expo will allow industry professionals a travel-free, cost-effective avenue to connect with other serious business professionals looking to get into the market or to expand their current initiatives into new markets. The way business is being conducted has changed, but the value delivered by Cannabis Industrial Marketplace remains the same.
“We had many conversations on how to make a virtual expo feel similar and representative of our in-person events, and this new concept allows us to do that,” Wynn said. “People like doing business face to face and the live-video chat opportunities in the booths will allow them to have that connection.”
Additional features of the expo include exhibitor brochure downloads, meeting scheduling availability, a floor guide to plan out your experience ahead of time, and the live webinar sessions will be recorded and available to watch at a later date for ticket holders.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://CannaVirtualExpo.com/Tickets.
Jennifer Wynn
Jennifer Wynn
