Center For Sight in Las Vegas Welcomes Two New Doctors

2020 has delivered some strange and challenging things, but Center For Sight is proud to have a happy announcement to make as it hits the halfway mark in what is surely a year to remember.”
— Dr. Eva Liang, founder of Center For Sight
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 20/Happy family at Center For Sight is growing! 2020 has delivered some strange and challenging things, but Center For Sight is proud to have a happy announcement to make as it hits the halfway mark in what is surely a year to remember. Two new doctors have joined the esteemed clinical team at the comprehensive ophthalmology practice.

Stewart Park, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a board-certified ophthalmologist with more than 25 years of experience in medical and surgical treatments for diseases of the eye. Originally from Southern California, Dr. Park is excited to join the Center For Sight family in Las Vegas. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Ophthalmology, a Fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Dr. Park loves spending time with family, watching movies and reading good books. He’s a fan of both the Golden Knights and the Dodgers. And most interestingly, he is an internationally ranked Donkey Kong player!

Dennis Giang, O.D. is a licensed optometrist specializing in ocular disease. While attending San Diego State University in his hometown, Dr. Giang realized his passion for optometry. He graduated with his Doctorate of Optometry from Marshall B. Ketchum University in 2019 and completed residency training in ocular disease at Veterans Affairs Southern Nevada Health Care System before joining the Center For Sight team.

Outside of his professional life, Dr. Giang enjoys spending time with his wife, who is also an optometrist. They met in high school. Together they enjoy taking photos, hiking at national parks and going on adventures with their dog.

Center For Sight is a comprehensive ophthalmology and optometry practice with deep roots in Las Vegas. Focused on experienced doctors and advanced training in laser vision correction and more, Center For Sight has several locations serving the southernmost part of the state.

For more information, visit www.centerforsightlv.com

Tammy Hinojos
Miller Public Relations
+18175970709
email us here

