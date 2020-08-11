WYDOT’s 2021 STIP now available for review

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is seeking public comment and review of its 2021 transportation improvement program planning document.

WYDOT’s draft 2021 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) is available on the department’s website. People can download the 2021 draft STIP and make comments on the STIP map. There is a 30-day comment period on the STIP map.

The STIP contains a listing of highway and bridge projects, airport improvement work, transit and Public Safety Communications Commission projects that WYDOT tentatively expects to contract for during the upcoming fiscal year beginning Oct. 1. The final STIP will also incorpo-rate WYDOT's capital improvement projects. The final approved STIP is published annually and updates are issued quarterly.

The public can also submit their comments by email or by mail to 5300 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne, WY 82009. The deadline for receiving draft STIP comments is Sept. 10, 2020.

Besides 2021 projects, the draft STIP includes a listing of transportation projects slated through 2026. It also includes a summary of pass-through federal funding for public transportation throughout the state.

Projects are listed by county and note the general character of work for the various transportation system projects. These projects include highway, transit, airports and others.

WYDOT emphasizes that the STIP project listing is tentative and is revised in accordance with changes in funding levels, highway conditions and other issues that arise during the advance project design phase.

