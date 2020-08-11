Stonehill Joins Thinkific Partner Program to Deliver Online Learning and Course Design Services

Stonehill announced that it joined the Thinkific Partner Program. Thinkific is a platform that enables organizations to create and deliver online courses.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill announced today that it has joined the Thinkific Partner Program. Thinkific is an innovative software platform that enables organizations to create and deliver online courses. Stonehill has seen significant demand from its clients to design and deliver online training courses as result of the remote work environments demanded by the COVID – 19 pandemic.

Stonehill provides online education consulting, course design, and content development services as part of its People and Culture offerings. It has significant experience in online education and has advised multiple organizations, including universities, colleges, and businesses, on its effective deployment.

The strategy firm has created custom online courses for several purposes including marketing, new hire onboarding, employee development, customer experience, product support, and community relations.

Stonehill has launched its popular “Intro to Design Thinking” course via the Thinkific platform. The course is currently free of charge and can be found at https://stonehill.thinkific.com/courses/intro-to-design-thinking.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, online education has become more accepted across organizations of all sizes. The pandemic has pushed colleges, universities, and companies to increase the use of online learning. This has resulted in a rapid increase in the online learning market with analysts predicting the sector will grow to $350 billion by 2025.

“Our team has seen significant interest from our clients in online education and remote onboarding solutions,” said Doug Pace, Founder & CEO of Stonehill. “Thinkific is a cost-effective platform that provides all the features needed for custom course delivery including registration, ecommerce, testing, and certification.”

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.