BADGERLAND DISPOSAL ACQUIRES TWO MILWAUKEE-AREA COMMERCIAL WASTE HAULERS: SUPREME DISPOSAL, WASTE CYCLE
Badgerland will add nearly 2,000 roll-off and commercial customers, over 800 containers and 30 trucks, fueling its continued expansion throughout Wisconsin.MILTON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Badgerland Disposal, southern Wisconsin’s leading independent waste diversion and recycling company, today announced it has acquired two independent Milwaukee-area waste haulers: Supreme Disposal LLC and Waste Cycle. Financial terms were not disclosed.
As a result, Badgerland adds nearly 2,000 permanent roll-off and commercial waste and recycling customers, bolsters its inventory with 800 containers, and adds 30 trucks to its growing fleet. More broadly, these strategic acquisitions strengthen Badgerland’s market presence in greater Milwaukee, and come on the heels of the company’s recent acquisition of Ixonia-based Choice Disposal.
Supreme Disposal and Waste Cycle have built longstanding and trusted relationships, serving customers in Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington and Waukesha counties.
“We are thrilled to welcome employees and customers from both Supreme Disposal and Waste Cycle to the Badgerland family, and look forward to providing them with an exceptional customer experience,” said Badgerland Disposal Director of Business Development, Kris Roesken.
Also as a result of the acquisition, Badgerland operations, service capacity and expansion efforts will be catapulted with the addition of a 22,000 square-foot facility located in Milwaukee. Located in ideal proximity to Badgerland service areas, the new facility will aid in scaling future growth and accommodating increases in employees and inventory.
“This logical and strategic acquisition expands our service area and strengthens our foothold across southern Wisconsin,” said Badgerland Regional Vice President of Wisconsin, Dustin Reynolds. “We welcome Supreme Disposal and Waste Cycle customers and employees to Badgerland, and look forward to pursuing future acquisition opportunities across the Badger state.”
About Badgerland Disposal
Badgerland Disposal is southern Wisconsin’s leading independent waste diversion and recycling services provider, serving more than 25,000 residential and commercial customers from facilities and offices in Milton, Monona, Ixonia and DeForest. Badgerland differentiates by delivering environmentally responsible waste and recycling services with a relentless commitment to safety and customer experience. Since its founding more than 10 years ago, Badgerland has prided itself on a customer- and community-first approach to waste removal and recycling, helping propel Wisconsin forward, one neighborhood at a time. For more information visit www.badgerlanddisposal.com.
