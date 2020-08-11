Ventura Harbor Increases Sustainability and Ventures into New EV Charging Stations from SemaConnect

Five new SemaConnect stations have been installed at Ventura Harbor Village and Harbor Cove Beach parking. Drivers have the most options for starting a charge at Ventura Harbor’s new SemaConnect stations.

Five new electric vehicle charging stations support EV drivers at Harbor Cove Beach and Ventura Harbor Village

We’ve already seen some EV drivers charging at our new charging stations, and we look forward to welcoming Californians back to Ventura Harbor.” — Brian Pendleton, general manager at Ventura Harbor

VENTURA, CALIF., USA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ventura Port District has installed five new SemaConnect charging stations for Ventura Harbor visitors. The new Series 6 charging stations replace a pair of charging stations previously installed at Island Packers and are open to all plug-in EV drivers that visit the harbor.

The five new SemaConnect stations are installed at Ventura Harbor Village and Harbor Cove Beach parking, 1691 Spinnaker Drive and 1860 Spinnaker Drive respectively. The durable Series 6 charging stations are designed for the outdoors and replace old equipment previously installed outside Island Packers. With interactive LED lights, smart card authentication, and network connectivity, the new ENERGY STAR-certified stations help reduce emissions in Ventura. Using the SemaConnect Network, station administrators can view station usage, energy consumption, and carbon-offset reports – perfect for the Port District’s year-end sustainability reporting.

“Sustainability is a major initiative at Ventura Harbor,” said Brian Pendleton, general manager at Ventura Harbor. “We’ve seen an increase in visitors with electric vehicles in the last few years, and we’re excited about the addition of our new SemaConnect stations. We wanted to make sure that our new equipment could withstand sea air and charge all present and future EVs that visit the harbor. We’ve already seen some EV drivers charging at our new charging stations, and we look forward to welcoming Californians back to Ventura Harbor.”

“SemaConnect is honored to be the Ventura Port District’s choice for electric vehicle charging stations,” said Georgette Cardona, national sales director at SemaConnect. “With fewer people driving this summer, many commercial properties and public agencies nationwide are updating their infrastructure and installing new smart EV charging stations. The Ventura Port District is setting an example for other marinas, retailers, and harbors with their new SemaConnect smart stations. We look forward to supporting EV drivers at Ventura Harbor.”

At Ventura Harbor’s new SemaConnect charging stations, drivers have the most options for starting a charge. In addition to a smart card, drivers can start a charge using the SemaConnect app, online portal, 1-800 automated phone system, or Pay With Plugshare. The stations have a $1 plug-in fee plus a $0.17 per kWh energy fee. After four hours, drivers are charged an additional $1 per hour. Live station status, locations, and pricing details can be found on the SemaConnect or PlugShare mobile applications.

About Ventura Harbor:

The Ventura Port District is a special district, overseeing the operation of Ventura Harbor’s 274-acre multi use recreational and commercial fishing harbor, as well as waterfront attraction Ventura Harbor Village. Home to the Channel Islands National Park, the Ventura Port District provides a safe and navigable harbor and a seaside destination that benefits residents, visitors, fisherman, and boaters to enjoy Ventura Harbor’s exceptional facilities, events, and services Situated along the picturesque California Central Coast, endowed with breathtaking views, Ventura Harbor is bordered by the City of Ventura on three sides and the Pacific Ocean on the west. Ventura Harbor has a total of more than 1,500 boat slips, 40 unique shops and dockside restaurants, two waterfront hotels, beaches, green spaces, boatyards, water sports, and boating and cruising options, all part of an affordable, multigenerational vacation destination. Ventura Harbor is 20 miles from Santa Barbara, within 15 miles of Oxnard and is 60 miles from Los Angeles. It is accessible in just minutes from scenic US Highway 101. For more information, visit www.venturaharbor.com.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.