SPI STYLES Rapidly Becoming One of the Most Sought-After Natural Health & Beauty e-Retailers

The company provides only natural and plant-based products to consumers around the world.

Kansas City, Kansas – SPI STYLES is pleased to announce that, due to its increasingly popular Instagram account, it is quickly developing into one of the most sought-after natural health & beauty e-retailers on the market.

SPI STYLES is a Black Owned & Veteran Owned Business of natural health, beauty, and personal care products, based out of Kansas City, Kansas. The company believes health and beauty should be achieved through natural and plant-based products, as opposed to chemical-based ingredients, in order to increase short and long-term results.

“Our products research team conducted intensive research to provide our customers with solely natural and plant-based products,” says founder of SPI STYLES, Mr. Pete Spratt. “Every product on our website has been thoroughly tested for quality assurance cost effectiveness, and long-lasting, natural, and plant-based outcomes.”

SPI STYLES provides consumers who are vigilant about their health with a host of unique, effective, and widely popular products for men and women, including:

• Skincare products, such as the SPI SYTLES Raw African Black Soap

• Haircare products, like the Bergamot and Avocado Scalp Rescue Shampoo

• 360 Professional Grade Premium Wave Brush Collection

• Limited Edition Space Metal Rose Gold Salon Comb Collection

• Designer Silk Durags and Scarf Collection

• Victory Hair Detangler Brush Set

• Botanical Skin, Hair, and Essential Oils

• Dental care products like the LED Teeth Whitening Kit

• SPI STYLES branded trending clothing line

• First ever - Six Blade Deposable Shaving System, and Botanical Shave Gel

• And so much more!

Not only is SPI STYLES’ website seeing a recent increase in visitors, but the company has also seen a dramatic increase in the number of Instagram followers it has – which speaks to the pureness, effectiveness, and beautiful natural and plant-based products it sells.

For more information about SPI STYLES, please visit the company’s website at www.spistyles.com or on Instagram @spistyles.

About the Company

SPI STYLES was founded by Mr. Pete Spratt, a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army of 25 years.

Many products sold by SPI STYLES consist of food-grade holistic nutrition ingredients, which is a classification given to products which can be safely eaten. As a result, SPI STYLES products are guaranteed to be safe for use on the skin, hair, teeth, and body.

SPI STYLES is 100% committed to providing consumers with a top-notch customer experience and boasts an unprecedented customer satisfaction policy.

Contact Information

Mr. Pete Spratt

1-866-406-5419

Customercare@spistyles.com

www.spistyles.com