KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, USA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPI STYLES Rapidly Becoming One of the Most Sought-After Natural Health & Beauty e-Retailers
The company provides only natural and plant-based products to consumers around the world.
Kansas City, Kansas – SPI STYLES is pleased to announce that, due to its increasingly popular Instagram account, it is quickly developing into one of the most sought-after natural health & beauty e-retailers on the market.
SPI STYLES is a Black Owned & Veteran Owned Business of natural health, beauty, and personal care products, based out of Kansas City, Kansas. The company believes health and beauty should be achieved through natural and plant-based products, as opposed to chemical-based ingredients, in order to increase short and long-term results.
“Our products research team conducted intensive research to provide our customers with solely natural and plant-based products,” says founder of SPI STYLES, Mr. Pete Spratt. “Every product on our website has been thoroughly tested for quality assurance cost effectiveness, and long-lasting, natural, and plant-based outcomes.”
SPI STYLES provides consumers who are vigilant about their health with a host of unique, effective, and widely popular products for men and women, including:
• Skincare products, such as the SPI SYTLES Raw African Black Soap
• Haircare products, like the Bergamot and Avocado Scalp Rescue Shampoo
• 360 Professional Grade Premium Wave Brush Collection
• Limited Edition Space Metal Rose Gold Salon Comb Collection
• Designer Silk Durags and Scarf Collection
• Victory Hair Detangler Brush Set
• Botanical Skin, Hair, and Essential Oils
• Dental care products like the LED Teeth Whitening Kit
• SPI STYLES branded trending clothing line
• First ever - Six Blade Deposable Shaving System, and Botanical Shave Gel
• And so much more!
Not only is SPI STYLES’ website seeing a recent increase in visitors, but the company has also seen a dramatic increase in the number of Instagram followers it has – which speaks to the pureness, effectiveness, and beautiful natural and plant-based products it sells.
For more information about SPI STYLES, please visit the company’s website at www.spistyles.com or on Instagram @spistyles.
About the Company
SPI STYLES was founded by Mr. Pete Spratt, a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army of 25 years.
Many products sold by SPI STYLES consist of food-grade holistic nutrition ingredients, which is a classification given to products which can be safely eaten. As a result, SPI STYLES products are guaranteed to be safe for use on the skin, hair, teeth, and body.
SPI STYLES is 100% committed to providing consumers with a top-notch customer experience and boasts an unprecedented customer satisfaction policy.
Contact Information
Mr. Pete Spratt
1-866-406-5419
Customercare@spistyles.com
www.spistyles.com
