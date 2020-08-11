BRITAIN’S GOING POTTY FOR AFTERNOON TEA

Street party Sizes Boxes to Celebrate VJ Day Specially designed one off VJ Cake Toppers by Britain Loves Baking Britain Loves Baking

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lockdown has had an impact on many areas of our lives, but one thing it hasn’t changed is the British love of Afternoon Tea. Online searches for Afternoon Tea increased by 650%* during May 2020 and this week sees the ultimate celebration of one of the nation’s favourite traditions - Afternoon Tea Week (10th-16th August). But whilst there may be nothing nicer than Afternoon Tea in a swish 5-star hotel, many Brits are still wary of booking afternoon tea out or/and not liking the idea of wearing a mask for much of the occasion. In response to this Britain Loves Baking have launched a charity Summer Afternoon Tea Box from which a mouth-watering selection of English sweet treats and delicious savouries can be baked at home and enjoyed at home (or on a picnic).

And not only does the Summer Afternoon Tea Baking Box make an amazing Afternoon Tea for up to 10 people – but Britain Loves Baking are donating £7 from every box to the Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) to support the rehabilitation of our courageous war veterans.

The Summer Afternoon Tea Baking Box is just that – ‘tea in a box’ - it contains all the dry and ambient ingredients and recipes for not just one, but eight delicious afternoon tea treats with a modern twist. Plus the box includes a selection of the very finest English Tea and even some top tips for hosting a stylish and fun socially distanced Afternoon Tea occasion. The only extras needed are eggs, butter and double cream. Each Britain Loves Baking Summer Afternoon Tea Box contains:

Finger Roll Sandwich Bread

Traditional British Tea Cakes

Ginger and Tropical Fruit Blondie

Cranberry Scone with Lemon Drizzle

Dark Chocolate and Orange Cake

Maple, Banana Cupcake

Rich Mauritian Vanilla Shortbread

British Almond and Coconut Macaroon

Greg Wixted CEO of Britain Loves Baking said: “We British have a love affair with tea, drinking over 100 million cups daily, and the taking of Afternoon Tea is a quintessentially English tradition, one of those special occasions which creates wonderful memories. We want to help the people of Britain keep making those special memories and enjoying traditions even in this ‘new normal’. Our new Summer Afternoon Tea Baking Box will help people to do just this in a safe socially distanced way, save them money and at the same time be helping a very worth charity – the RBLI supporting the rehabilitation of war veterans.”

Britain Loves Baking have partnered with Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI). This amazing charity helps Armed Forces veterans, people with disabilities and unemployed individuals by offering housing assistance and return-to-work support. From Afternoon Tea Week right up to Remembrance Sunday on November 8, British Loves Baking will donate up to 20% for every Summer Afternoon Tea Baking Box sold.

Order your ‘Britain Loves Baking Summer Afternoon Tea Box’ at: https://britainlovesbaking.com/collections/baking-kit-boxes/products/afternoon-tea

*Source Google Trends

About Britain Loves Baking

Britain Loves Baking is well known as the home of family baking. Bakers UK-wide, including many celebrity customers, has been enjoying the company’s baking boxes during lockdown. These baking boxes provide all the ambient and dry ingredients and recipes needed to help learn new baking skills, and create amazing bakery quality treats at home.

About the RBLI

The Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) does incredible work to get some of the UK’s most vulnerable veterans back on their feet and into safe accommodation and sustainable jobs. Visit rbli.co.uk/tommytea to find out more.

